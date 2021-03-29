Watch now: Timber Pointe cabins get a makeover ahead of camps returning this summer

HUDSON — Fresh paint, a load of donated furniture and weeks of hard work helped a “do-it-yourself” blogger from Indianapolis transform four cabins at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center into a getaway for families on Lake Bloomington.
Angela Lerew, who writes a blog called “Unexpected Elegance,” spent about two weeks working to renovate four of the 16 cabins at the camp, which is owned and operated by Easterseals Central Illinois and serves children and adults with challenging illnesses or disabilities.
“It’ll feel cozier, like not just concrete floors and bunk beds,” she said. “There’s a little bit more of a, I kind of want to say like Airbnb, like a 'home away from home' type of feel. More of a vacation when they’re in the cabins.”
Lerew’s brother Allen McBride is the camp director at Timber Pointe and asked for her help on the project given her experience with DIY projects and home decor.
While the outdoor activities are the main focus at Timber Pointe, McBride’s vision for these cabins was to create a gathering space to accommodate families staying on site more often.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year Timber Pointe couldn’t host their traditional overnight camps, but instead offered day camps and family retreats.
“We had some of the cabins that were designed just to have kids and young adults in there to just kind of sleep, and it was just kind of a waypoint place to hold them over while they weren't out and about,” McBride said. “With considering that we would be having families on site, we wanted to make a space that was more accommodating, a little bit more relaxing, a place for them to gather inside of their cabin.”
Lerew initially agreed to renovate one cabin, but after she secured a sponsorship from The RoomPlace, one became four. The furniture company provided couches, dining tables, chairs and end tables, and she reached out to family and friends for some extras to help complete the project.
“We’re starting with these four to see how they go and see if it’s something we want to do and build out into the future,” McBride said.
Lighting, paneling, painting and replacing old cabinets, fixtures and appliances were all part of the project completed with no budget, but “you find ways to make it work, so that’s what we’re doing,” Lerew said.
Adding several rugs and curtains for all the windows was also among her priorities for making the cabins softer and more inviting.
The blogger said she was happy to help with this project because she loves the camp, really believes in the mission at Timber Pointe, “and, you know, he’s my brother — I’ll help him out.”
Some recent updates to COVID guidelines will make Timber Pointe look a lot more like it used to this summer, now that overnight camps are allowed again.
Day camps and family retreats will be held throughout the summer, but now two weeklong camps are being planned as well, one for children and one for adults.
“We were extremely excited whenever those guidelines came out last week, so we had to pivot kind of quickly,” McBride said. “We were really glad to be able to do that and plan to offer more respite opportunities in the fall on weekends when it’s available.”
The overnight camps will be held June 28 to July 2 and Aug. 8-13, and registration is available at TimberPointeOutdoorCenter.com.
The activities at Timber Pointe, which are designed for each camper’s specific needs, will be back once again, including ziplining, horseback riding, canoeing, fishing and swimming.
“So all of those fantastic activities that we did in 2019 will be open in 2021. It might look a little bit different, but we’ll definitely be doing them and it’ll be just as much impact as it was back before COVID,” McBride said.
The camp director said given the research being done with COVID-19 and vaccinations becoming more available, “camps are able to make more accurate and informed decisions around programs offered and what safety procedures should be in place to protect the well-being of its campers, staff and guests.”
“We’re really glad to be able to serve the families in a new way this summer and start on the path to kind of the first step to putting COVID behind us and getting back to a normal summer where we can serve the families that really need a break and could use some respite. That’s the big win for us.”
