Watch now: Timber Pointe cabins get a makeover ahead of camps returning this summer

“We’re starting with these four to see how they go and see if it’s something we want to do and build out into the future,” McBride said.

Lighting, paneling, painting and replacing old cabinets, fixtures and appliances were all part of the project completed with no budget, but “you find ways to make it work, so that’s what we’re doing,” Lerew said.

Adding several rugs and curtains for all the windows was also among her priorities for making the cabins softer and more inviting.

The blogger said she was happy to help with this project because she loves the camp, really believes in the mission at Timber Pointe, “and, you know, he’s my brother — I’ll help him out.”

Some recent updates to COVID guidelines will make Timber Pointe look a lot more like it used to this summer, now that overnight camps are allowed again.

Day camps and family retreats will be held throughout the summer, but now two weeklong camps are being planned as well, one for children and one for adults.