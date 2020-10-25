HUDSON — Angelique Piercy of El Paso sums up why she loves trail running in five words: “It’s good for your soul.”

Piercy and her friend, Tara Mayner of Normal, were running together on the Shady Hollow Nature Trail at the south end of Comlara Park last week. Located on County Road 2300 North, just east of County Road 1300 East, the trail is a convenient place to meet in the middle, but it’s more than that.

Both like the variety the trail provides.

“You’ve got single-track trail. You’ve got wide prairie. You’ve got bridge crossings,” said Mayner. “You see deer. You see chipmunks, voles, squirrels. I’ve seen a muskrat in the water over there. It’s just a great variety.”

Markers on posts help guide you. The main “red” trail is about a 1½ mile, figure-8 loop. A portion of the trail runs along Six Mile Creek, which feeds into the southern end of Evergreen Lake. Take time to look at the creek. I once found a family of otters in the creek while I was on an early morning hike.

A couple of the spots where the trail goes in and out of gullies can be a bit steep. Mayner and Piercy say their strategy is to walk the hills.

Fall colors were nearing their peak in some spots last week and, even under an overcast sky, the yellow leaves seemed to glow.

It’s a nice place to hike in winter and look for animal tracks after a fresh snow.

In spring, woodland wildflowers are abundant — bloodroot, Dutchman’s breeches, purple trillium and trout lily — and bluebells carpet lowlands near the creek.

In summer, Shady Hollow lives up to its name, providing a shady respite from the heat. Although you might miss the shade on the prairie portion of the trail, it’s worth a little sweat to see the prairie flowers in bloom.

With several trails in the park closed for archery hunting through Nov. 12, the Shady Hollow Nature Trail is a good alternative. Closed trails are well marked at the trailheads. Remember that all of Comlara Park and Evergreen Lake, including Shady Hollow, is closed to general use during the firearm deer management program Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 3-6.

Piercy and Mayner are both members of the Shady Hollow Trail Runners. The club was formed in 2010 by Jim and Kirsten Street, Paul Haas and “a small group of people that loved running out here and decided to form a group and make it official,” said Mayner.

The group sponsors races and raises money for charity but its main goal, said Mayner, is “just to get more people out enjoying the trails” in Central Illinois and promote trail running. It has a Facebook page.

“I think this is an excellent alternative to road running,” said Piercy. “It’s a lot safer. You don’t have to worry about traffic. It’s a lot easier on your joints to run out here. And the scenery obviously is a great alternative to running on miles of pavement.”

Levi Bauer of Bloomington runs at Shady Hollow two or three times a week, combining it with other trails, such as the John English Memorial Trail.

He was at the park Wednesday training for a planned weekend run around the entire lake, which he estimated to be about 15 miles.

As he passed me along the road, a flock of geese flew overhead and colorful trees reflected in the lake where a brilliantly white Great Egret was fishing in the shallow water.

Glancing at the scene, Bauer said, “I’ll never understand people who say Illinois is ugly.”

