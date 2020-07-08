Watch now: Trees down, some power outages after heavy downpour in Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A downpour in Normal on Wednesday afternoon caused downed tree limbs, blocked traffic and at least one flooded roadway.

Both southbound lanes of traffic on Kingsley Street in Normal were blocked by a fallen tree shortly before 4 p.m., with vehicles being diverted onto South Adelaide Street. The blockage was near Kingsley's intersection with Dale Street.

Two vehicles appeared to be incapacitated after becoming waterlogged, with one still stuck in 8 to 12 inches of water, near the 1000 block of North School Street. Crews were working to clear the flooded street around 3:15 p.m.

A large fallen tree limb blocked the roadway at West College and Keiser Avenues, taking down phone and power lines.

More than 100 Ameren Illinois customers in different areas of Bloomington-Normal had lost power as of 3:30 p.m., according to the company's outage map. The outages were first reported between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

The flooding occurred after it rained heavily for about 15 minutes in the area.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln had warned about the potential for storms on Wednesday afternoon, with heavy downpours expected in some isolated areas.