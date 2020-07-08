Watch now: Trees down, some power outages after heavy downpour in Normal

7 Day Forecast
A downpour in Normal on Wednesday afternoon caused downed tree limbs, blocked traffic and at least one flooded roadway.
Both southbound lanes of traffic on Kingsley Street in Normal were blocked by a fallen tree shortly before 4 p.m., with vehicles being diverted onto South Adelaide Street. The blockage was near Kingsley's intersection with Dale Street.
Two vehicles appeared to be incapacitated after becoming waterlogged, with one still stuck in 8 to 12 inches of water, near the 1000 block of North School Street. Crews were working to clear the flooded street around 3:15 p.m.
A large fallen tree limb blocked the roadway at West College and Keiser Avenues, taking down phone and power lines.
More than 100 Ameren Illinois customers in different areas of Bloomington-Normal had lost power as of 3:30 p.m., according to the company's outage map. The outages were first reported between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
The flooding occurred after it rained heavily for about 15 minutes in the area.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln had warned about the potential for storms on Wednesday afternoon, with heavy downpours expected in some isolated areas.
The rain comes in the midst of a day with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values nearing 100.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.