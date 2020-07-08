You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Trees down, some power outages after heavy downpour in Normal
Crews work to clear flooded roadways in Normal after a downpour Wednesday afternoon. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

A downpour in Normal on Wednesday afternoon caused downed tree limbs, blocked traffic and at least one flooded roadway. 

Both southbound lanes of traffic on Kingsley Street in Normal were blocked by a fallen tree shortly before 4 p.m., with vehicles being diverted onto South Adelaide Street. The blockage was near Kingsley's intersection with Dale Street. 

Two vehicles appeared to be incapacitated after becoming waterlogged, with one still stuck in 8 to 12 inches of water, near the 1000 block of North School Street. Crews were working to clear the flooded street around 3:15 p.m. 

A large fallen tree limb blocked the roadway at West College and Keiser Avenues, taking down phone and power lines. 

More than 100 Ameren Illinois customers in different areas of Bloomington-Normal had lost power as of 3:30 p.m., according to the company's outage map. The outages were first reported between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

The flooding occurred after it rained heavily for about 15 minutes in the area. 

The  National Weather Service at Lincoln had warned about the potential for storms on Wednesday afternoon, with heavy downpours expected in some isolated areas. 

A large fallen tree limb blocks the roadway at College and Keiser avenues in Normal. 

The rain comes in the midst of a day with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values nearing 100.  

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

