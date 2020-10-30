Watch now: Trick-or-treating possible during pandemic if safety precautions taken, kids say

"We're going to have our masks on," Cai said.

"I might wear gloves. I don't know if someone coughed on the candy (wrapper)," he explained.

One more thing.

"I'll be taking my temp before I got out," Cai said. "They (kids) can still go trick or treating. They should make sure they take their temp first and wear a face mask."

Trenton will be dressed as the Master Chief from Halo 3, a video game. He explained that his character tries to defeat aliens and his costume will be "a whole bunch of armor."

"It covers my entire head," he said of the costume. He planned to wear a mask underneath.

"I probably will just go to a couple houses," Trenton said. He hopes more homeowners have their lights on this year compared with last year but didn't know what to expect because of the virus.

"I'm still looking forward to it," Trenton said.

Bottom line, will Halloween will be fun this year?

"Yes," Brooklynn said. "Because we might not get a lot of candy but we will be getting some. Trick and treat is fun no matter what."

What's her advice to other kids and their parents?