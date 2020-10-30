Watch now: Trick-or-treating possible during pandemic if safety precautions taken, kids say

BLOOMINGTON — What's the recipe for successful Halloween trick-or-treating during a pandemic?
Put on your masks along with your costumes, be with your family and try to stay 6 feet away from other people, don't stick your hand in a communal candy bowl, wash your hands and have a good attitude.
In other words, pretty much the same recipe for success on any day of the pandemic.
That's according to four mask-wearing, grade-school-age members of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal interviewed by The Pantagraph at the clubhouse, 1615 W. Illinois St., after school on Thursday.
All four of them — Cai Grismore, 10, of Normal; Sarai Jackson, 10, of Normal; Trenton Smith, 10, of Bloomington; and Brooklynn Gerke, 9, of Normal — still planned to go trick-of-treating Saturday, even with COVID-19 spreading in the community, and still thought it would be fun.
That's because they planned to take steps to be safe while staying positive.
"It can be fun only if you do creative things," Sarai said.
While the Illinois Department of Public Health encouraged virtual celebrations, the agency earlier this month did release safety guidelines for those who decide to go trick-or-treating. Those guidelines mirror the children's plans to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
"Halloween's going to be different," Sarai said. But she's still excited to go trick-or-treating and believes steps that she will take will scare away the virus.
She plans to wear a mask, which fits in with her costume as a character from "The Purge," the dystopian horror movie about a future version of the United States in which all crime is legal for 12 hours.
"They (characters in the movie) wear a mask and they break into peoples' homes," Sarai explained. "But I won't do that. I will stay 6 feet away from people."
Sarai also won't stick her hand into anything to pick out a treat, so she is hoping that homeowners will have candy set out on a table; have candy in separate, individual baggies to pass out; or will hand candy out one at a time.
Brooklynn was dressed in a police officer costume, the same costume that she'll wear on Halloween. Her black mask complemented her uniform.
She usually goes trick-or-treating as a princess or superhero. Why is she a police officer this year?
"Because my brother is going to be a villain," Brooklynn explained, "so I would help the world."
She planned to wear her mask with her costume while trick-or-treating but acknowledged that wearing a face mask has a benefit to her beyond reducing the risk of catching and spreading COVID-19.
"It's usually cold (on Halloween) and my face usually gets cold if I don't have a mask," Brooklynn said. "So it'll help keep my face warm."
She may wear black gloves also. Again, it's not just because of the virus.
"It's because it's freezing cold outside!" she said.
"I like to go up to peoples' houses and saying 'trick-or-treat.' We usually go hop in a car and go to different houses in my neighborhood," Brooklynn said. "Sometimes we don't stay on our street." But her family only goes to houses with their lights on.
Cai on Thursday hadn't yet chosen his Halloween costume but knew he would go trick-or-treating and would be passing out candy at his home.
"We're going to have our masks on," Cai said.
"I might wear gloves. I don't know if someone coughed on the candy (wrapper)," he explained.
One more thing.
"I'll be taking my temp before I got out," Cai said. "They (kids) can still go trick or treating. They should make sure they take their temp first and wear a face mask."
Trenton will be dressed as the Master Chief from Halo 3, a video game. He explained that his character tries to defeat aliens and his costume will be "a whole bunch of armor."
"It covers my entire head," he said of the costume. He planned to wear a mask underneath.
"I probably will just go to a couple houses," Trenton said. He hopes more homeowners have their lights on this year compared with last year but didn't know what to expect because of the virus.
"I'm still looking forward to it," Trenton said.
Bottom line, will Halloween will be fun this year?
"Yes," Brooklynn said. "Because we might not get a lot of candy but we will be getting some. Trick and treat is fun no matter what."
What's her advice to other kids and their parents?
"I'd say, just because you're wearing a mask doesn't mean you can't go trick or treating and doesn't mean you can't have fun."
