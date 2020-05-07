Watch now: Two more COVID cases in McLean County, one more in Logan; most COVID patients recovered

Meanwhile, the number of people tested at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which is open to people from throughout Illinois, has exceeded 4,000.

Of the 110 McLean County residents who have tested positive for COVID, 87 have recovered, 18 are isolated at home and two are hospitalized, the health department reported.

Three McLean County residents died of COVID-19 earlier this spring.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 105 more people were tested on Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Thursday. That brings to 4,033 the number of Illinoisans who have been tested there since the site opened on March 28.

Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.