Watch now: Two more COVID cases in McLean County, one more in Logan; most COVID patients recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents and one more Logan County resident have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 110 in McLean County and eight in Logan County the number of people who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
Eighty-seven of the 110 McLean County residents and five of the eight Logan County residents have recovered.
McLean County Health Department and Logan County Health Department, in partnership with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, announced the latest numbers on Thursday.
The two new McLean County cases are men — one in his 40s and one in his 20s — and both are isolating at home, said Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist.
The new Logan County case is a woman in her 20s who is an inmate at Logan Correctional Center, where she is receiving medical attention.
Meanwhile, the number of people tested at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which is open to people from throughout Illinois, has exceeded 4,000.
Of the 110 McLean County residents who have tested positive for COVID, 87 have recovered, 18 are isolated at home and two are hospitalized, the health department reported.
Three McLean County residents died of COVID-19 earlier this spring.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 105 more people were tested on Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Thursday. That brings to 4,033 the number of Illinoisans who have been tested there since the site opened on March 28.
Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
Macon County's Joint Crisis Communication Team reported three newly confirmed cases of COVID and the death of a woman in her 50s on Thursday. That means 135 Macon County residents have had confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15 have died.
IDPH on Thursday reported 2,641 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide and 138 additional deaths.
Since March, 70,873 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,111 have died.
Besides McLean, Logan and Macon counties, COVID numbers for other Pantagraph-area counties include Champaign (229 cases, six deaths); LaSalle (91 cases, two deaths); Iroquois (78 cases, one death); Tazewell (54 cases, three deaths); Livingston (24 cases, one death); Woodford (15 cases, one death); Ford (12 cases, one death); Piatt (seven cases); Marshall (four); and DeWitt (three).
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
