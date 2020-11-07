Watch now: 'Unbelievable relief' with Biden win, says McLean County Democratic Party chairwoman

BLOOMINGTON – The chairwoman of the McLean County Democratic Party said she was “overwhelmed” to hear that major networks had declared Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential election Saturday morning.
“My first reaction is unbelievable relief,” Nikita Richards told The Pantagraph. “The American people have been under the thumb of this oppressive administration for four, long years. …. We have been under an immense amount of stress from economic strife to social strife to racial equity strife. The American people can breathe. I am elated.”
The result is a “huge win” for the McLean County Democratic Party, she said.
“It is something we are excited about and proud of because we worked extremely hard,” she said. “The Democratic Party was continuously working around the clock to do everything we can to get the word out about Democratic voting. … It gives us a sense of hope. The American people have made their voices heard. In McLean County, we have made our stance known as to the change which we desire. Here it is. We are finally here. All of our hard work has paid off and I couldn’t be prouder to be the leader of this local party that has pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to push for change. This means so much.”
Richards is the first black woman to chair a local party.
“It gives me such relief to know that we will be able to continue our work, carrying out our values with a President who shares those values,” she said. “We will be very clear that this Presidential election doesn’t erase everything. It is not a quick fix and it doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, but at least we have a fighting chance to restore much of what was at risk for being lost.”
Richards was also proud of the fact that the nation will have its first Black woman and Indian Vice President.
Support Local Journalism
“This is historical and I am completely overwhelmed,” she said.
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said it was a win for the Black community.
“We held a plethora of Town Hall Meetings, Candidate Forums, Strolls to the Polls and we even placed door knockers on hundreds of doors,” she said in a statement released Saturday. “I am extremely pleased with the voter turn-out and I believe residents now feel empowered. For generations, African Americans have endured the brutal hand of systemic racism and discrimination. This is more than a win— this is a movement toward justice. We will hold all elected officials equally accountable.”
While the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch does not support any specific political party, the
branch acknowledged the importance of this historic moment in time, said NAACP 1st Vice-President and NAACP State Officer Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson.
“The criticality of this moment is undeniable, as our beloved America’s history books are now forever altered. The NAACP proudly acknowledges and applauds the worth and essence of the African American community, and salute this momentous occasion, as the arc of justice bends toward equality for all—in spite of continued racial disparities.”
This story will be updated.
Voices of Illinois: What do you think about the Trump-Biden vote-counting process?
Watch now: Biden supporter eager for election results
Watch now: Decatur Trump supporter talks about election 2020
Watch now: Clinton voters talk about 2020 election and Trump-Biden vote counts
Watch now: Macon County Democratic Party Laura Zimmerman talks about the 2020 election
Watch now: William Mars, Moweaqua, shows his support for Biden on Friday
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Eisenhower High School teacher Ron Lybarger talks about choosing curriculum for the district's Resolution on Racism
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.