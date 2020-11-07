Watch now: 'Unbelievable relief' with Biden win, says McLean County Democratic Party chairwoman

“My first reaction is unbelievable relief,” Nikita Richards told The Pantagraph. “The American people have been under the thumb of this oppressive administration for four, long years. …. We have been under an immense amount of stress from economic strife to social strife to racial equity strife. The American people can breathe. I am elated.”

“It is something we are excited about and proud of because we worked extremely hard,” she said. “The Democratic Party was continuously working around the clock to do everything we can to get the word out about Democratic voting. … It gives us a sense of hope. The American people have made their voices heard. In McLean County, we have made our stance known as to the change which we desire. Here it is. We are finally here. All of our hard work has paid off and I couldn’t be prouder to be the leader of this local party that has pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to push for change. This means so much.”