Watch now: United Way of McLean County talks families' needs in virtual town hall
United Way of McLean County’s bi-weekly virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. today intends to be a dialogue with local families of children in kindergarten through 12th grade to better understand their most significant challenges, especially families affected by job loss, health issues and childcare concerns.

United Way Chair Phani Aytam and United Way President David Taylor will host the meeting, with expected guests Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle.

People may join the meeting via Zoom or watch here:

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

