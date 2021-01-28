Watch now: Washington Senior Apartments brings new life to former Bloomington High School

But despite whether she believed it could be done, she wanted to get in line immediately to move in.

After several back and knee surgeries, she said, “suddenly it dawned on me that I wasn’t really living in my house. I can’t do steps because of my knees, so I couldn’t go upstairs and I couldn’t go to the basement. Why live there? I felt very, very isolated, too.”

Now that she’s moved in, she wants to do some exploring.

“There’s so many things that I want to find in this building that I remember,” Sigler said.

The complex has a central laundry room, a library, a party room with a kitchen, and it will soon have a lounge area.

While thinking of areas she wanted to find in the building, Sigler later thought of the little gym, which was next to the main gymnasium.

She then found out that the little gym was reconfigured to form several rooms on the main floor – the library, party room and others.

Buragas said there are still spaces within the building that haven’t been rehabilitated, such as a two-story gymnasium and two-story auditorium.