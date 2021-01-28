Watch now: Washington Senior Apartments brings new life to former Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGTON — Wanda Sigler is still settling into her new Bloomington apartment, but she already had some familiarity with the building.
Sigler, 73, spent three years of her life at 510 E. Washington St. — seventh, eighth and ninth grades.
The 104-year-old building was originally the Bloomington High School, then a junior high school, and most recently housed a “smattering of different uses,” said Michael Buragas, the main architect for the site's most recent renovation into an apartment building. Tenants 55 years and older began moving into the Washington Senior Apartments at the start of the year.
Farnsworth Group, a national design firm with several Central Illinois locations, entered a contract with Iceberg Development Group at the start of 2018, said Buragas, an architect from Farnsworth Group.
They were tasked with reconfiguring the many classrooms into 58 senior apartments.
Rent starts at $648 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and $729 a month for two bedrooms.
The project, which carried an estimated cost of $9.7 million according to the building permit, received tax credits from the state of Illinois because it was deemed affordable housing. It also was part of Bloomington’s downtown tax increment finance district.
“It did take a lot of work. I’m glad we were able to salvage as much as we could, including the amount of blackboards, as well,” Buragas said.
A blackboard lines an entire wall of Sigler’s living room, while there is also a blackboard in one bedroom and on the doors of her other bedroom.
“I decided, well, a blackboard needs chalk,” Sigler said, so she’s having guests sign the board during their first visit to her place.
Perhaps the most challenging part of the project was to preserve the historic features of the building while also improving accessibility.
The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
Buragas said the renovations were basically split into four categories: functional changes, upgrading accessibility, ensuring life safety, and historic preservation.
Some of the functional changes included changing room layouts and adding new rooms like kitchens and bathrooms.
They also widened some doorways, added two elevators, and placed a ramp at one entrance.
“We worked with the historic preservation agency and also another historic consultant that the developer had to do an extensive inventory of everything in the building and determine what made sense to keep, historically speaking, what was appropriate for the time, and also what financially could be done,” Buragas said.
As a result, many aspects of the building went untouched.
Lockers still line the hallways, and Sigler said she could use one to store out-of-season coats. She even has the same combination lock from when she attended school there.
Sigler's apartment used to be a pair of science classrooms, and it has built-in cabinets that were once used to store science supplies. Today, Sigler uses the cabinets to store many items because “I am known in my family as a pack rat,” she said.
“Some of the things that I’ve heard from tenants that they most liked are those built-in (cabinets),” Buragas said. “Also, the existing wood floors in the classrooms we were able to keep and refinish and showcase again, as well as the terrazzo floors in the corridors and the lockers in the corridors, and the plastered ceilings.”
Sigler loves how spacious her place is, and as her cat meowed a few times in the background of a phone call with The Pantagraph, she added, “the cat likes it, too.”
Her apartment has a “really long hallway,” which her cat will “get used to,” because she never had that much running space in Sigler’s old house.
When Sigler first heard they would be turning her old school into apartments, she thought, “Oh, come on. How are you going to do that?”
But despite whether she believed it could be done, she wanted to get in line immediately to move in.
After several back and knee surgeries, she said, “suddenly it dawned on me that I wasn’t really living in my house. I can’t do steps because of my knees, so I couldn’t go upstairs and I couldn’t go to the basement. Why live there? I felt very, very isolated, too.”
Now that she’s moved in, she wants to do some exploring.
“There’s so many things that I want to find in this building that I remember,” Sigler said.
The complex has a central laundry room, a library, a party room with a kitchen, and it will soon have a lounge area.
While thinking of areas she wanted to find in the building, Sigler later thought of the little gym, which was next to the main gymnasium.
She then found out that the little gym was reconfigured to form several rooms on the main floor – the library, party room and others.
Buragas said there are still spaces within the building that haven’t been rehabilitated, such as a two-story gymnasium and two-story auditorium.
Those two areas “just couldn’t fit within the program of the current use,” Buragas said. “And to make these affordable housing, they were more difficult spaces to use for that use, but I’d love to see them be converted into something in the future, especially for the community at-large.”