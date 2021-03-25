Watch now: Weather ups and downs shorten season for Funks Grove 'sirup'

FUNKS GROVE — The down-and-up temperature extremes of February and early March resulted in a shortened maple sugaring season and below-average sap harvest for Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup.
But the family-run business has been busy with customers in its shop at 5257 Old Route 66, Shirley.
“February was so cold, too cold to get in the woods and do repairs and get things ready,” said co-owner Mike Funk. They started tapping trees the third week of February, then the weather heated up and the sap stopped running.
The total sap run lasted about two weeks, said Funk.
Climate change has “definitely changed the timing of our season,” he said. “We expect to start in early February and sometimes maybe late January.”
Ideal conditions call for daytime temperatures in the 40s falling to the 20s at night.
If daytime temperatures stay too warm for too long, the tap holes start to close. That’s what happened with the stretch of temperatures in early March.
“We ended up with a below-average crop,” said Mike Funk’s wife, Debby.
The short season is becoming more common with climate change, and the Funk family — who began commercial production in 1891 and still use the original spelling of “sirup” — has had to adapt.
Although the Funks still hang buckets on trees, which are emptied by hand, most of the sap is collected via tubing that runs from the tap holes to the collection tanks.
“The tubing saved us,” said Debby Funk. “You lose a lot of sap with the bucket.”
Sap is lost when buckets overflow before they are emptied or the sap spoils when the metal buckets heat up in the sun.
With tubing collecting sap, it is “not just saving labor, but it’s also a much more efficient way of collecting the sap,” said Mike Funk.
There’s a vacuum in the tubing all the way from the tree to the collection tank, he explained.
“We’re almost drawing twice as much sap as we would get by gravity into a bucket by tapping the trees with the vacuum tubing,” he added.
Mike Funk said, “We think that as climate change moves things farther north, then we could eventually not have enough cold weather for a syrup season.” Fortunately, he said, the changes “haven’t got that far yet.”
Naturally, their maple sirup remains their most popular product, but over the years they have expanded their offerings, including pancake and muffin mixes and whole wheat flour.
The sirup is sold in containers ranging from a half gallon to less than 1½ ounces.
Maple ice cream, added to the lineup last year, is also “very popular,” said Debby Funk, as is maple cream and leaf-shaped maple candy.
The Sparks family drove from Vernon Hills to buy sirup on Wednesday. It was their first visit to the shop.
“A friend of ours would come down and bring us syrup,” said Caroline Sparks. But when their friend couldn’t make it, they decided to make a spring break trip. They bought two half-gallon jugs and other items.
The store is a popular stop for people traveling along old Route 66. In addition to their maple-related products, they also sell Route 66 memorabilia.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been selling items through a window rather than allowing people inside the small store. However, with COVID-19 restrictions easing and the family and staff getting vaccinated, they hope to allow a few people at a time (only from the same group) to come inside and browse.
“We’ll sell out around August or September and close the shop until spring,” said Debby Funk.
Maple syrup harvest yields sweet results at Funks Grove
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota