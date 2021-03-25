Watch now: Weather ups and downs shorten season for Funks Grove 'sirup'

“We’re almost drawing twice as much sap as we would get by gravity into a bucket by tapping the trees with the vacuum tubing,” he added.

Mike Funk said, “We think that as climate change moves things farther north, then we could eventually not have enough cold weather for a syrup season.” Fortunately, he said, the changes “haven’t got that far yet.”

Naturally, their maple sirup remains their most popular product, but over the years they have expanded their offerings, including pancake and muffin mixes and whole wheat flour.

The sirup is sold in containers ranging from a half gallon to less than 1½ ounces.

Maple ice cream, added to the lineup last year, is also “very popular,” said Debby Funk, as is maple cream and leaf-shaped maple candy.

The Sparks family drove from Vernon Hills to buy sirup on Wednesday. It was their first visit to the shop.

“A friend of ours would come down and bring us syrup,” said Caroline Sparks. But when their friend couldn’t make it, they decided to make a spring break trip. They bought two half-gallon jugs and other items.