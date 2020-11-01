Watch now: Weldon Springs a place to honor veterans, enjoy nature

The focal point is a sculpture created by Marianne Caroselli of Fair Oaks, Texas, depicting a sailor, a pilot and a soldier or Marine. At its base is engraved the reminder “Freedom is not free.” It is “dedicated to the memory and honor of all veterans who have served, are serving and will serve this great country for the cause of freedom,” a plaque states.

To get to the park, take Illinois Route 10 out of Clinton, then follow the signs for the park, which is less than 3 miles from the Route 10-54 split.

The 550-acre park can be overshadowed by the much larger Clinton Lake Recreation Area. But while the emphasis is on recreation, including fishing, hunting and boating at Clinton Lake, Weldon Springs “is 100% a family park,” said Montgomery, who is site superintendent of both.

There are eight picnic areas at Weldon Springs and most of the larger ones have playground equipment.

The lake is popular for bank fishing and fishing from boats, but only electric motors can be used. The lake is also good for kayaking and canoeing.