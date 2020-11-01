Watch now: Weldon Springs a place to honor veterans, enjoy nature

CLINTON — With a lake, campground and miles of trails, Weldon Springs State Park has many reasons to visit. But one reason stands out as Veterans Day approaches: Veterans Point.
Dedicated 15 years ago, the memorial includes sculptures, flags, plaques and engraved bricks honoring 1,400 veterans from at least 27 states. The patio overlooks the lake and the trees surrounding it were ablaze with fall colors the last week of October.
“When you come out on Veterans Day, we’ll have all 50 flags put out,” said site superintendent Charlie Montgomery.
The 50 “Flags of Freedom” also are displayed on Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriots Day, POW/MIA Recognition Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Original plans called for a patio with a flagpole and a rock with a plaque with a fundraising goal of $5,000. But the unanticipated outpouring of support allowed a more elaborate memorial to move forward. More than $200,000 in donations and in-kind labor, materials and equipment have been received from individuals, businesses and organizations across the United States.
The focal point is a sculpture created by Marianne Caroselli of Fair Oaks, Texas, depicting a sailor, a pilot and a soldier or Marine. At its base is engraved the reminder “Freedom is not free.” It is “dedicated to the memory and honor of all veterans who have served, are serving and will serve this great country for the cause of freedom,” a plaque states.
To get to the park, take Illinois Route 10 out of Clinton, then follow the signs for the park, which is less than 3 miles from the Route 10-54 split.
The 550-acre park can be overshadowed by the much larger Clinton Lake Recreation Area. But while the emphasis is on recreation, including fishing, hunting and boating at Clinton Lake, Weldon Springs “is 100% a family park,” said Montgomery, who is site superintendent of both.
There are eight picnic areas at Weldon Springs and most of the larger ones have playground equipment.
The lake is popular for bank fishing and fishing from boats, but only electric motors can be used. The lake is also good for kayaking and canoeing.
The concessions facility, generally open from about May 1 to Columbus Day, rents boats, including canoes and kayaks. Montgomery said the concessionaire plans to add paddleboards to the rental fleet and reopen the restaurant next year.
With more than 7 miles of trails, Montgomery said, “We have runners and walkers out here all the time” and high schools use the park for cross country practice.
The Lakeside Trail is a good place to start, with several access points along its 2-mile loop. I usually begin at the boat ramp, crossing a bridge and heading into the woods above the lake. In early spring or late summer, look for ruby-throated hummingbirds sipping nectar from the orange jewelweed.
The Schoolhouse Trail passes through native prairie, a haven for butterflies and dragonflies. On a recent hike there, I exchanged glances with a doe and fawn — but not long enough to get a good photo.
The Union School Interpretive Center is staffed by volunteers from the Weldon Springs Foundation on weekends during the summer. The Union School, built in 1865, was moved to Weldon Springs in 1988. Next to it is the former Texas Township Town Building, which was moved to the park in 1995.
Float Prothero of Clinton enjoys the Old Farm Trail, which travels though 40 acres of the original Weldon Farm.
“You can be about guaranteed to see something when you come out here, depending on what trail you take and what time of day and what the weather is,” said Prothero.
“I don’t come out here as often as I probably should,” he said during a hike in late October. “It’s a nice park and we should use all our parks, otherwise, we’re going to lose them.”
Don’t let the approach of winter put Weldon Springs on your back burner.
The campground is open all year. A sledding hill at Lookout Point provides a nice place for winter fun and all the trails, except Lakeside Trail, are suitable for cross-county skiing. The 3-mile Whitetail Ski Trail is particularly nice as it follows parts of Salt Creek.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
