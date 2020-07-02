Watch now: West Market Street Council celebrates demolition of former Fox Plaza buildings

BLOOMINGTON — The West Market Street Council is holding a ceremony to mark the beginning of demolition of buildings at the former Fox Plaza.
The council plans to take ownership of the property and turn it into a home for several retail businesses, community service agencies and a grocery store that would be the anchor of the plaza.
In a statement, the council said demolition of the existing structures by Accurate Demolition is the last step required for the property to be eligible for sale. This fulfills an agreement signed Aug. 30, 2019 between Rajesh Kumar, the current property owner, and West Market Street Council.
The United States Department of Agriculture has previously identified the west Bloomington area as a “food desert” because of a lack of a grocery store in the area.
Thursday's ceremony is set to include a blessing by The Rev. Brian Peacher, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church; a remembrance by Denise Perry, mother of Antonio Perry, who was killed by gun violence at the plaza on Oct. 31, 2002; a musical selection by Deonté Mosely; remarks by the NAACP; and the reveal of the logos for Market Street Plaza and West Bloomington Market, created by Design Streak graphic arts team at Illinois State University.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
