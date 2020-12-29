Watch now: What to expect in tonight's weather across Bloomington-Normal

Flurries are expected to switch to rain after 11 p.m. in Bloomington-Normal, according to the National Weather Service, as a strong winter storm rakes across the Midwest.

The service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous accidents, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Conditions remain hazardous & we anticipate they will remain so all day Tuesday. Please avoid travel," the department said on Twitter.

By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snowfall was heavy, causing visibility problems for motorists and rapidly deteriorating road conditions, Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. He added that crashes were happening across the state with heavy post-Christmas travel.