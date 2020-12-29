Watch now: What to expect in tonight's weather across Bloomington-Normal

7 Day Forecast
Flurries are expected to switch to rain after 11 p.m. in Bloomington-Normal, according to the National Weather Service, as a strong winter storm rakes across the Midwest.
The service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous accidents, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.
“Conditions remain hazardous & we anticipate they will remain so all day Tuesday. Please avoid travel," the department said on Twitter.
By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snowfall was heavy, causing visibility problems for motorists and rapidly deteriorating road conditions, Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. He added that crashes were happening across the state with heavy post-Christmas travel.
“All our troopers are very busy right now covering crashes all over Iowa. Road conditions are very dangerous,” he said.
The city of Des Moines had more than 200 employees from public works, parks and recreation, and wastewater reclamation departments on snow removal duty. Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said 100 snow plows, trucks and other equipment were activated to 24-hour operation until the snow stops.
“We’re looking at 8 inches followed by some ice so that’s going to be a wonderful complication and I think I’ve seen the forecast for Jan. 1 which has another 4 to 5 inches,” he said.
Wisconsin was also bracing for up to 10 inches of snow in some areas. The forecast called for 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Milwaukee area.