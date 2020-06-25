× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Don’t look now, but two broods of periodical cicadas that were not due to emerge until 2024 are making an early appearance in parts of Illinois.

You might think it’s just another sign that 2020 is a year of unusual events. However, it is not uncommon for so-called “stragglers” among 13-year and 17-year cicadas to emerge early or late, generally in one or four year increments, according to research by entomologists.

“We don’t know what causes them to come out early,” said Sarah Hughson, an Extension specialist and entomologist with the Pesticide Safety Education Program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “It just depends on the location. In some locations, they may not emerge.”

The Chicago area is reporting a large emergence of 17-year Brood XIII cicadas, the same brood that last emerged in McLean and several other central Illinois counties in 2007.

And the 13-year Brood XIX cicadas that last emerged in 2011 in Southern Illinois and some Central Illinois counties have been showing up in the St. Louis area.

Periodical cicadas generally finish emerging by the end of June, said Hughson.

“We also have cicadas that are around every year in August — the ‘dog days’ cicadas,” said Steven Juliano, a distinguished professor of biology at Illinois State University.

The “dog days” cicadas are more widespread and bigger than the periodical cicadas, he said.

They lack the red eyes that give the periodical cicadas a more menacing appearance and emerge in smaller numbers than the periodical cicada that tend to draw more attention.

“They don’t cause a tremendous amount of trouble,” said Hughson.

The sound of cicadas is unmistakable once you’ve heard it, a loud buzzing that seems to cycle up and down like waves.

To some, it is the sound of summer. When large numbers join the chorus, it’s almost deafening.

But it’s music to the ears of lady cicadas.

The males have a structure called a “tymbal” that makes the sound, said Hughson. “It’s used to attract the females.”

She said, “It’s a cool and unusual natural phenomenon. ... They are really fun to go to see.”

She suggests, “Take the kids out. Let them explore. … If you pick them up, they make a little alarm call, they flutter their wings and make a buzz sound. It can be startling.”

The behavior is designed to make predators drop them, she said.

Cicadas are not poisonous. In fact, they are an important food source “full of nutrients and full of fats and proteins” for raccoons, opossums, large birds and snakes. “It’s kind of like a buffet when they do come out.”

Hughson has heard they taste like asparagus or shrimp, although she hasn’t tried them herself.

“They don’t really bite people,” said Hughson, and if they do “nothing can really happen” other than a small bump. She has handled quite a few and none has even tried to bite her.

Juliano, whose primary research focus is mosquitoes, said dead cicadas and other insects that find their way into aquatic environments become an important food source for “tree hole” mosquitoes and others who live in that environment.

Their “unusual life cycle” is part of what makes the periodical cicadas so interesting, Juliano said. “This insect has the longest life cycle.”

Cicadas spend nearly their entire lives underground, sucking juices from tree roots.

“They go through about five nymphal stages while underground,” Hughson explained.

When the young emerge, they climb up on trees or sometimes posts and molt into their adult stage, leaving behind an empty shell, she said. They wait for their new forms to dry and harden then climb up on trees to mate and lay eggs.

When the eggs hatch, the nymphs go underground and start the cycle all over again, she said.

It’s in the egg-laying that cicadas cause some problems.

“The females have an ovipositor — a piercing structure that can pierce into slender twigs” to lay eggs, said Hughson. They may do this multiple times on the same branch and “it can cause quite a bit of scarring.”

Very young trees and those with a trunk whose diameter is less than 1 ½ inches are most susceptible to damage, she said. They can be protected by covering them with a mesh fabric with openings of less than one-quarter inch, which can be found in garden supply and fabric stores.

Insecticides are not recommended because they don’t reduce the number of eggs laid and can poison the animals that eat the cicadas, said Hughson.

If you can’t beat them or eat them, join in researching them.

And yes, there's an app for that.

Using the “Cicada Safari” app, you can send pictures of cicadas and egg-laying with information on their location and it will be shared with researchers.

“It’s a good citizen science project that contributes to that research,” said Hughson.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

