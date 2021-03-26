Watch now: What's the impact of COVID relief money on McLean County residents? We crunched the data.

This month marks the one-year anniversary that Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide disaster and stay-at-home order, which shut down bars, restaurants and businesses.

Also trickling down is about $13.2 billion to be split among Illinois municipalities and counties and $7.5 billion for the state, although exactly how that money will be divided is still being determined. Lawmakers in Springfield are working through whether to pay off debt or address other funding issues.

“I think the legislature would like a say in appropriating money, given our role,” Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, said during a hearing. “So my hope is that you could convey that to the governor’s office and we can develop a framework to work together on that.”

Timothy Harris is an assistant professor of economics at Illinois State University, and his areas of interest include public economics. The Pantagraph asked him for his insights on the effects the federal stimulus checks to individuals could have on the economy.

How are the stimulus checks that are going to individuals likely to affect the economy? Is there a danger more spending could trigger inflation?