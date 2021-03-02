Watch now: Where's the worst pothole in Bloomington-Normal? These road crews are on the hunt

McLean County Engineer Jerry Stokes said the county hasn’t seen a lot of issues so far.

“The frost wasn’t that deep and we had that cold spell in February, but we snapped out of that pretty quick,” he said. “It hasn’t been too horrible of a winter for us. We have a couple of roads with some center line issues, but so far this year, we haven’t had a lot of pothole issues.”

Potholes can wreak havoc on your car’s tires, wheels, shocks and struts, tie rods, ball joints, control arms … and the list goes on, They can put a big hole in your wallet, as well. Pothole-related auto repair costs average $306, but some unfortunate drivers wind up paying more than $1,000 to fix the damage, according to the American Automobile Association.

But local body shops say that complaints have been down this year.

“We haven’t seen a lot of business yet, due to potholes, but we know there are some big ones out there,” said Ryan Zimmer, a manager with Kurt’s Autobody Repair Shop at 2025 Ireland Grove Road in Bloomington. “It’s still early in the season, though.”

To report a pothole in Bloomington, residents are asked to use the Mybloomington App, Kothe said.