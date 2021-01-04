Watch now: White bison a new sign of hope at Wildlife Prairie Park

The main herd of 41 bison and 26 elk are a greater distance away in another enclosure during the winter.

“We have to rotate them” through different pastures to allow the grasses to recover and grow, she said.

Wildlife Prairie Park is operated by a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to provide interactive, nature-oriented educational and recreational activities. It initially opened in 1978 and was a state park from 2001 to 2014, before reverting to private ownership.

The park is not your typical “zoo.” It focuses on wildlife that are or were native to the area and keeps most of them in large enclosures with natural settings. Bauer said most of the animals are rehabilitated from injuries or other problems that prevent them from being released in the wild.

“My favorite thing is that we have wide open natural spaces for the animals,” she said. “It helps people connect with their natural environment.”