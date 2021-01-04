Watch now: White bison a new sign of hope at Wildlife Prairie Park

Among the more than 60 species of animals in the park, in addition to bison and elk, are wolves, foxes, coyote, black bear and birds of prey. A pair of cougars that had been part of the park have died, but Bauer said the park is hoping to obtain another cougar, also known as a mountain lion, in the future.

“With all the wildfires in California, we’ve been reaching out to see if any non-releasable ones are available,” she said.

Another thing that sets Wildlife Prairie Park apart from a typical zoo is the outdoor recreation it provides. There are more than 20 miles of trails available for hiking, mountain biking and cross-country skiing. Several lakes on the 1,800-acre site are popular for fishing and also are open to kayaking.

Keep your eyes open and you will see wildlife that are part of the natural area, not the exhibits. During my hike along the Floodplain Trail and Broken Arrow Trail, I saw whitetail deer, a red-tail hawk, a Cooper’s hawk and raccoon tracks.