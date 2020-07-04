BLOOMINGTON — Karen Cann didn’t mind standing in the hot sun Saturday afternoon while waiting for her husband, Roger, to take part in a special Independence Day ceremony on the east lawn of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington.
“Everything else is canceled, it seems,” Ekstram said. “So on Thursday, they were talking and came up with an idea to have a small event and we got it done.”
The 15-minute event on the steps of the museum included the two Honor Guards, a Bagpiper Steve Riesenberg, Bugler Kirby Reese, a couple of prayers, theme songs from each branch of the service, a 21-gun salute and then, even a “fire at will” salute from the Honor Guard.
“I think they were able to fire a few more times than they are used to, but they seemed to enjoy it,” Ekstram said.
A crowd of about two dozen people looked on, with hot sunshine pushing the temperature up toward 90 degrees.
“That sun is really hot,” said Dennis Sackett, a member of the Honor Guard.
Most, though, like Kyle Maulbeck of Bloomington, stood in the shade across the street.
Bagpiper Steve Riesenberg played Amazing Grace as he walked off the stage concluding a combined presentation of American Legion Posts 56 and 635, Saturday, the Fourth of July, 2020, at the Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. The event included the playing of all the service hymns and the reading of prayers for the country. For a video of the ceremony, go to Pantagraph.com.
Floyd Aper, a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 635 in Normal, protected the flag during his service and it protected him in the time of the coronavirus, as he listened to a serenade of service hymns, Saturday, the Fourth of July, 2020, at the Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.