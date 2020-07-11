Watch now: With COVID closing pools, some Bloomington-Normal families seek their own

For example, Backyard Pool & Patio has sold 45 hot tubs since March with 39 on order when the business generally sells 150 all year, Hinderliter said.

"If I had them in stock, it would be double that," he said.

He has done three in-ground pool installations this year with two to go, when he normally would do five all year. "I could put in 10 more if I could get them," he said.

"There's been a 300% increase in above-ground pools (sales)," he said.

In addition, his business has completed 15 pool renovations, about 50% higher than usual.

Even with the increased sale of pools and hot tubs, Hinderliter said he could have sold more if they were available. But the high demand has been accompanied by production slowdowns caused by factory social distancing requirements put into place to reduce COVID spread.

"You can't even get an in-ground pool," Hinderliter said. "A lot of people are ordering now for next year. I'm their hero if I can get them a pool this year."

