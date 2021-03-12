Watch now: Year of COVID-19 remembered with call for continued vigilance

Mollie Ward of the Interfaith Alliance and Carle BroMenn Medical Center said remembrances like the one on Friday are important because they “ensure we learn from the wisdom of hindsight.”

In a prayer, she reminded everyone that “there are still patients in our hospitals fighting for their lives.”

“May we who had to cancel our trips remember those who have no safe place to go,” she prayed. “May we who are restless staying at home remember those who have no homes.”

Manko reminded people of how far we have come and how far we have to go.

A year ago, tests to detect COVID were still being developed and a vaccine seemed a far-off goal, said Manko, adding, “Doesn’t it seem like a decade ago?”

In November, the county was adding 1,000 cases a week and had a positivity rate of 14%, she recalled.