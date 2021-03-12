Watch now: Year of COVID-19 remembered with call for continued vigilance

BLOOMINGTON — Friday evening’s gathering on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History was more than a remembrance of 12 months of COVID-19; it was a call to continued action and vigilance.
One-hundred seventy-five white flags fluttered under an overcast sky, representing the 175 McLean County residents who have died of COVID-19-reltaed complications since the pandemic began.
Those 175 people were “so much more than a flag or a number,” said Marianne Manko of the McLean County Health Department. They were friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers and strangers we passed on the street, she reminded those gathered in person and watching online.
“All of them were essential to someone,” said Manko.
She called on people to honor them by doing five things:
Learn as much as you can about COVID-19.
Become a vaccine influencer or vaccine ambassador to those who may have doubts.
Remain vigilant.
Wear your mask.
Continue to socially distance.
“Let’s not throw the game in the ninth inning,” said Manko.
Kendall Miles sang "God Bless America" on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History on Friday at a remembrance of 12 months of #COVID19 @McHistoryMuseum . Story to follow @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/ppsgB7hy1B— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) March 12, 2021
Poetry, dance and music were part of the 35-minute-long ceremony. Kendall Miles sang "God Bless America" and BCAI School of Arts performed to "I Am Light" by India.Arie.
About 40 people gathered in person outside the museum, wearing masks and keeping socially distanced on the closed street. Others watched from home on a livestream on the museum's Facebook page.
The sky was overcast rather than sunny, but Julie Emig, executive director of the museum, said, "Given the events we're commemorating, it's all for the best."
Kathleen Kirk read a poem based on words submitted to the "12 Months 6 Words" project, which asks people to summarize their experience during the pandemic in six words.
Her poem referred to “calling out to each other in unity from separate places” and included words such as resilience, courage, strength and patience.
“We are crying behind our masks. We are smiling behind our masks,” she said.
Mollie Ward of the Interfaith Alliance and Carle BroMenn Medical Center said remembrances like the one on Friday are important because they “ensure we learn from the wisdom of hindsight.”
In a prayer, she reminded everyone that “there are still patients in our hospitals fighting for their lives.”
“May we who had to cancel our trips remember those who have no safe place to go,” she prayed. “May we who are restless staying at home remember those who have no homes.”
Manko reminded people of how far we have come and how far we have to go.
A year ago, tests to detect COVID were still being developed and a vaccine seemed a far-off goal, said Manko, adding, “Doesn’t it seem like a decade ago?”
In November, the county was adding 1,000 cases a week and had a positivity rate of 14%, she recalled.
“Today it’s 2” percent, she said. Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday.
With a mass vaccination center at Grossinger Arena, mobile vaccination units and assistance from the Illinois National Guard, the county has the capacity to give up to 23,000 vaccinations in a week, said Manko.
“Now all we need is vaccine. Fingers crossed,” she said.
Sixty percent of county residents in the Phase 1A and 1B categories have been vaccinated in McLean County and “we anticipate expanding to 1B+ very soon,” Manko said.
“The McLean County Health Department will not rest until we conquer this pandemic,” she said.
