'We have rights': Business owners react as new state COVID rules announced for Bloomington-Normal region

“We were kind of expecting it and you knew that once it got closer towards the winter he was going to do this,” said Bob Groetken, owner of Schooner’s in Bloomington. “The reason why he is shutting down the bars and restaurants is because it is the only thing he has control over because of the licenses. He can threaten us with the license, but he can’t do anything with the big box stores. There’s a billion people in the big box stores at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, but the food and beverage industry has to be one of the safest. We are wearing masks all of the time, we use hand sanitizers and doing all of the right things. The percentage of people coming out of our places with COVID are almost nil and it makes no sense.”