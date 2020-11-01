'We have rights': Business owners react as new state COVID rules announced for Bloomington-Normal region

SPRINGFIELD – COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect in McLean County and 19 other counties in Region 2 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, public health officials announced Sunday. The move, which reflects increases in infection rates, means the entire state is now under additional restrictions, and has renewed concerns about the economic impact of closing business operations.
“This is a horrible time of year,” Katie Schott, owner of The Merna Tap, about six miles east of Normal. “The holidays are coming up and it is going to be devastating to a lot of people who need money at this time of year.”
The region has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and Lasalle counties.
“Region 2 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days, meaning that now every region in Illinois will soon be operating under resurgence mitigations,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, their families and children safe, their parents and neighbors and friends. I have always maintained enormous faith in the people of Illinois to do what’s right for each other. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across our state, across the Midwest and across the nation, we have to act responsibly and collectively to protect the people we love.”
For bars and restaurants, those include no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m., all patrons seated at tables outside and tables 6 feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
“We were kind of expecting it and you knew that once it got closer towards the winter he was going to do this,” said Bob Groetken, owner of Schooner’s in Bloomington. “The reason why he is shutting down the bars and restaurants is because it is the only thing he has control over because of the licenses. He can threaten us with the license, but he can’t do anything with the big box stores. There’s a billion people in the big box stores at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, but the food and beverage industry has to be one of the safest. We are wearing masks all of the time, we use hand sanitizers and doing all of the right things. The percentage of people coming out of our places with COVID are almost nil and it makes no sense.”
Pritzker has said the state has a variety of relief programs available to small businesses, including more than $500 million in grants.
Schott said she was not surprised with the announcement.
“We were expecting it, based on the numbers from the last couple of days,” said Katie Schott, owner of Merna Tap, about six miles east of Normal. “I don’t even know what to say. I just started thinking about what we are going to do today. I don’t know if I am going to scale back my hours or what.”
The restrictions still allow gambling at the restaurants, but patrons can't be served.
"You can come in and gamble and you won't get COVID, but if you come in and have a beer, you will get COVID," Groetken said. "What sense does that make? Evidently, this guy just wants to be a one-term governor."
'We have rights'
The additional restrictions have already prompted the Illinois Restaurant Association to file amicus briefs in several pending lawsuits challenging the Pritzker administration’s executive orders.
Dawn Shannon, owner of Houdini’s Spirits in LeRoy said she will not go down without a fight.
“I am an American and we have rights and we're going to continue along with those rights,” she said. “There is no reason to be shutting down. These numbers are construed. This is all political. I'm sorry for the people who've gotten sick over various things, but you have to look at the numbers of people who died last year, compared to this year, and I'm pretty sure there's not much difference. I will fight this until the end.”
The positivity rate in Region 2 has fluctuated in recent months, with the region currently seeing an 9.3% positivity rate as of today. While the rate was 7.7% in early September, it dropped to 5% by early October and increased again to 7.2% in late October. Region 2 has also experienced a slight uptick in hospitalizations in October after leveling off the two months prior.
“The mitigation measures soon to be implemented across the entire state of Illinois have been established to protect your health and the health of those around you,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These mitigation measures are not meant as a punishment, but as a way to help all of us co-exist with COVID-19 more safely.”
In the coming days, IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 2 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place, state officials said Sunday. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then the regions will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.
If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations may be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.
35 deaths announced
Also Sunday, state health officials reported 6,890 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and an additional 35 deaths.
The new deaths included a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County, a man in his 80s from Peoria County, a woman in her 90s from Sangamon County and two women in their 80s from Woodford County.
The state released numbers that indicate that Region 2 had a testing positivity rate of 9.3%, the third straight day over 8%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 25 to 31 is 8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 78,458 specimens for a total of 7,808,303, statewide.
As of Saturday night, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
McLean County Health Department officials announced earlier this month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, 4,358 cases had been confirmed in the county since the first case March 20.
The Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds, continues to provide free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, it closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather.
Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. If you were part of any large gathering, or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested five to seven days after exposure. It takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.
On Saturday, 566 people tested at the site.
A woman – over the age of 100 – was the 69th COVID-19 related death in LaSalle County, officials reported Sunday. Also, 45 new cases were reported including two teenage boys and two teenage girls, seven women in their 20s and seven women in their 30s. There have been 2,776 confirmed cases in LaSalle County.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
