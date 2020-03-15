WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Coronavirus; quarantined couple; Amtrak passenger; early voting; extended breaks; empty shelves

Friday, March 13

B-N shoppers empty shelves

Shoppers knew they weren't going to find hand sanitizer and other disinfectants at local stores because the coronavirus has caused a run on those products.

But they were surprised Thursday to see other products in short supply since the virus has ramped up in recent days.

"I just came out today because we're out of toilet paper," said Jeremy Kurse of Bloomington, as he stood in front of empty shelves that normally would have been filled with various brands of toilet paper at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive. "It's not what I normally would get, but it will do," as he placed a generic brand in his shopping cart.

At Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., some shelves were a bit bare.

"Canned goods, toilet paper and some of the pasta were picked over," said Steve Klump of Bloomington as he loaded groceries into his car. "Non-perishables that people can stock up on, soaps and disinfectants, and also the hand sanitizers, seemed to be short supply, but there seems to be no shortage of milk and things like that."