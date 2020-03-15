WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Coronavirus; quarantined couple; Amtrak passenger; early voting; extended breaks; empty shelves

Sunday, March 8
Keeping an eye on the virus
Spring break is next week for Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities and Heartland Community College, and officials are well aware students may return to campus with more than tan lines and a souvenir T-shirt.
Leaders at those schools also are worried about students who are overseas on exchange programs or visiting families abroad. Across the country, many campuses are restricting university-sponsored international travel, canceling spring break trips abroad and bringing home students studying in countries hit hard by the virus. A few colleges have closed temporarily after students or staff were diagnosed or exposed to the COVID-19 illness.
At school, church, work and travel, Central Illinois is keeping a close eye on coronavirus, the flu-like disease blamed by Saturday for 19 deaths and almost 400 cases in the United States, with more than 100,000 cases infected worldwide.
With months before a vaccine would be available, the best advice remains what mom told you: Wash your hands thoroughly, cough into your sleeve, stay home if you're sick and see a doctor if you think your symptoms are bad.
“The study abroad component is very immediate,” but not the only thing being reviewed, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said. “We don’t feel this is an imminent risk, imminent threat to campus or something we’re panicking about. … But it’s not something we’re turning our back on.”
Monday, March 9
Couple waiting out cruise
A Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this month, after their vacation on a cruise ship was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Barbara May and her husband, Jordan, are among the 3,553 people aboard the Grand Princess for what was originally scheduled for a two-week journey from San Francisco to Hawaii. However, the trip was interrupted on its return leg Wednesday when officials learned that a 71-year-old California man who had traveled on the ship last month died of the disease last week.
“We woke Thursday to a letter informing us,” Barbara said. “That’s when everything started to change. We noticed they had removed the salt and pepper shakers from the tables. We couldn’t touch anything. The staff members were wearing masks and gloves and delivered and prepared everything.”
The chief medical officer of the ship, Dr. Grant Tarling, issued a “health advisory letter” to guests and crew aboard the ship. Later that day, officials issued an update which changed the course of the trip.
Following guidelines from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control, all guests were asked to stay in their staterooms while test results on 45 crew members and guests are pending, officials announced. Guests are receiving meal deliveries in their staterooms by room service, and additional television and movie options have been added to in-room programming. Guests from 54 different countries have also been provided complimentary internet service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones.
Tuesday, March 10
Officials take precautions
McLean County train passengers were given a clean bill of health Monday, a day after authorities said a suburban St. Louis woman who rode the train last week may have contracted the coronavirus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency after the number of cases statewide rose to 11.
Travelers armed with sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer boarded Amtrak trains as usual, and the Illinois Department of Public Health said there were no passengers who required follow-up interviews in McLean County.
It was a bright spot in an otherwise anxious start to the work week as COVID-19 cases continued to grow across the country. Four new cases were reported in Illinois, bringing the total to 11, almost all of which have been in the Chicagoland area.
Still, "... The virus is not circulating widely in Illinois at this time, but we must prepare now to reduce the impact to our communities if it becomes widespread," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.
Prevention and transmission discussions continued throughout the day as government agencies, schools and businesses struggled to adjust to the fast-moving reports.
Wednesday, March 11
Taking steps to keep voters healthy
Early voters concerned about the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after they vote or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Those were the messages this week from Paul Shannon, Bloomington Election Commission executive director, and McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
"We're not getting any concerns yet regarding coronavirus" to the point where voters are altering their voting plans, Michael said Tuesday. Michael said election staff said no voters had expressed concerns as of mid-day Tuesday.
In fact, now may be a good time to vote before early-voting polling places get busier as election day nears, Michael said.
The primary election is March 17 but early voting continues at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington for any McLean County voters and at Illinois State University's Watterson Towers and Bone Student Center for McLean County residents outside Bloomington.
COVID-19 concern increased in Central Illinois after Amtrak's confirmation on Sunday that an Amtrak passenger who "has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus" had been on a train on March 4 that stopped in Normal, Lincoln, Pontiac, Dwight, Springfield and Joliet. However, concern eased later Monday when the McLean County Health Department said it had been notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health that there were no other Amtrak passengers for which the health department needed to follow up.
Thursday, March 12
ISU, schools extend spring break
Illinois State University announced Wednesday it is extending spring break for students until March 23 and moving to online or other teaching methods until at least April 12 because of the coronavirus threat.
University High School and Metcalf Laboratory School will follow the same schedule. Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College are continuing to discuss their plans.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the decision to extend spring break was made now because “we wanted to make sure we were out ahead of this … so we didn’t bring a lot of people back to campus then tell them they had to go home again.”
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Wednesday night, “I think it’s a probably prudent decision and ISU is certainly not alone.”
Koos said, “I am actually sitting with a Western North Carolina University professor and they are doing exactly the same thing. Universities are taking this approach and I think you are going to see more of this happening. I think they are being cautious and prudent.”
In a message from President Larry Dietz, students were told to remain at their permanent home residences until further notice, and students now living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments or university-owned apartments should return to their permanent home residences.
Friday, March 13
B-N shoppers empty shelves
Shoppers knew they weren't going to find hand sanitizer and other disinfectants at local stores because the coronavirus has caused a run on those products.
But they were surprised Thursday to see other products in short supply since the virus has ramped up in recent days.
"I just came out today because we're out of toilet paper," said Jeremy Kurse of Bloomington, as he stood in front of empty shelves that normally would have been filled with various brands of toilet paper at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive. "It's not what I normally would get, but it will do," as he placed a generic brand in his shopping cart.
At Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., some shelves were a bit bare.
"Canned goods, toilet paper and some of the pasta were picked over," said Steve Klump of Bloomington as he loaded groceries into his car. "Non-perishables that people can stock up on, soaps and disinfectants, and also the hand sanitizers, seemed to be short supply, but there seems to be no shortage of milk and things like that."
In an emailed statement, Meijer Inc. said: "Finally, we’re seeing a significant increase in demand on key products you need to keep you and your families safe. Our team members are working to address any inventory issues that arise as a result of this virus. We’re working to secure additional quantities of items that families need most at this time, and we appreciate your patience as we do our best to keep our shelves stocked for you and your families."
Nationally, several chains have reported a large number of customers stocking up on basics.