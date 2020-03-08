WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Dangerous intersections; parking in Normal; early voting; fatal plane crash; travel restrictions; maple 'sirup'

"We are seeing a larger turnout on a daily basis," Shannon said.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 840 Bloomington residents had voted early and 559 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned, Shannon said.

Wednesday, March 4

Three killed in plane crash on Interstate 55

As investigators continue to search for the cause of a fatal plane crash outside Lincoln, authorities have released the identities of the three men who were killed.

The Illinois State Police said they were pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville and passengers Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana.

The four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the freeway crosses state routes 10 and 121, at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation but has not released information about where the plane was going or the cause of the crash. The state police said the aircraft had departed from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.