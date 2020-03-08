WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Dangerous intersections; parking in Normal; early voting; fatal plane crash; travel restrictions; maple 'sirup'

Sunday, March 1
Veterans Parkway intersections worst for crashes
With 18 crashes at Veterans Parkway at Empire Street in 2019, the intersection tops the list of the intersection with the most crashes in Bloomington, a ranking it has held for the past five consecutive years.
The intersection of Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road in Normal had the highest number of accidents overall in the Twin Cities, with 23.
During a Pantagraph analysis of the numbers, state and local authorities stopped short of labeling those and other intersections as dangerous.
Veterans Parkway is under state jurisdiction, and the Illinois Department of Transportation is looking at redesigning the Veterans/Empire intersection, said department spokesman Paul Wappel.
The state's multi-year highway improvement program also includes resurfacing Veterans from Commerce Parkway to just north of Washington Street, and from Clearwater Avenue to old Route 66.
Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe acknowledged the high crash rate, but pointed out it's a busy intersection. "Veterans and Empire may have a lot of crashes, but there are a lot of people who drive through that intersection," Kothe said. "People just need to pay particular attention when they are driving. Crashes happen at a lot of different areas.
"It's not just at the busy intersections."
Monday, March 2
Town to revisit parking ordinance
The town of Normal is revisiting the Parking Impact Zone, as its called, after more student housing was developed nearer to campus and fewer students appear to be bringing their cars from home. The zone roughly spans the area between West Cypress and Hovey streets and South Adelaide and Maple streets.
One downside of strict parking regulations is aesthetics, says town planner Mercy Davison. "When you force all this parking, you end up with some really ugly buildings,” she said.
Housing development has slowed down over the years, but Mayor Chris Koos said the city council routinely receives requests from developers asking for variances to the parking rules. The drop in cars seems to be tied to a more robust public transit system that caters to student apartment areas and ride-sharing, such as Uber and Lyft.
In 2001, the council approved a zoning ordinance that reduced on-street parking. The change required all new multiple-family housing developments provide one parking space for each bedroom. The rule was adjusted in 2008 to lower that requirement to 0.75 space per bedroom.
Koos, then a new council member, said the goal of the Parking Impact Zone was to tighten parking in residential areas.
Tuesday, March 3
Turnout steady for early voting
Monday was the first day of early voting at Bone and Watterson on the Normal campus. The sites are open to anyone residing in McLean County outside the city of Bloomington.
Meanwhile, early voting continues at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington — on the fourth floor for Bloomington residents and on the first floor for McLean County residents outside Bloomington — after beginning Feb. 6. And early voting continues for a third and final weekend this Saturday and Sunday for any county resident at Eastland Mall, Bloomington.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, 737 people from McLean County outside Bloomington had voted early: 464 at the Government Center, 183 at Eastland, 42 at Bone and 48 at Watterson, Michael said. Early voting continues at ISU until March 13 and at the Government Center through March 16, the day before the primary election.
Voting by mail has been steady, she said. As of Monday, the county clerk's office had mailed 1,446 vote-by-mail applications and 501 had been returned, Michael said.
Meanwhile, voting by Bloomington residents has started to pick up, said Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Paul Shannon.
"We are seeing a larger turnout on a daily basis," Shannon said.
You have free articles remaining.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 840 Bloomington residents had voted early and 559 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned, Shannon said.
Wednesday, March 4
Three killed in plane crash on Interstate 55
As investigators continue to search for the cause of a fatal plane crash outside Lincoln, authorities have released the identities of the three men who were killed.
The Illinois State Police said they were pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville and passengers Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana.
The four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the freeway crosses state routes 10 and 121, at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation but has not released information about where the plane was going or the cause of the crash. The state police said the aircraft had departed from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington. Synergy, at 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near the Bloomington airport. Officials would not comment about the crash.
Passenger Chapman was an ecologist with Shoener Environmental Inc., which has an office in Champaign. Hanson, the other passenger, originally was from Wisconsin but more recently lived in Fort Collins, Colo.
Thursday, March 5
State Farm restricts travel due to virus
The coronavirus outbreak is leading to some travel restrictions and advisories for Bloomington-Normal companies, including State Farm, which is restricting all nonessential business travel through March.
“We believe this step will help keep our associates healthy and limit exposure across the country,” said State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer.
Country Financial has not restricted business travel at this time, but spokesman Chris Stroisch said, “We are allowing employees to decide whether to postpone or cancel their travel plans.”
Illinois State University earlier restricted travel to countries listed at Level 2 or above by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has strongly recommended that students studying abroad in Italy and Japan return home.
State Farm’s action was called “precautionary,” by Morss-Fischer, who said, “We want to do everything we can to keep our employees safe and serve our customers.”
Rivian Automotive has asked employees companywide to adhere to the CDC advisory to limit travel to certain countries, said Zach Dietmeier, communication manager for Rivian's Normal production facility. While vehicle production isn't expected to begin there until late this year, the facility employs about 225 people.
Friday, March 6
Maple 'sirup' time at Funks Grove
Mike Funk is hoping for at least one more good freeze.
That’s what it will take to keep the sap flowing at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup so they can hit the “sweet spot” of 100,000 gallons of sap, said Funk, who operates the business.
It takes 40 to 50 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup. The original spelling of “sirup” designates a product made from boiling down sap without adding sugar.
Early this week, workers were nearly halfway to their goal and the sap was flowing freely when the retail store at 5257 Old Route 66, Shirley, opened Monday.
“We have a long day ahead of us,” Funk said, checking the temperature of boiled sap flowing in the “sugarhouse.”
Syrup isn’t the only thing available at the store, which also offers maple cream, maple candy, pancake mix and Route 66 memorabilia. Maple ice cream, made by Mike and Debby Funk's niece, Lisa Kirby, is new this year.
She has made it for family and friends, but went through the process of getting a license so the ice cream could be sold to the public. It has only three ingredients: cream, a little bit of salt and Funks Grove “sirup.”