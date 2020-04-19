WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Local businesses; baking; Sunset Solidarity; human services; McLean County Fair; fire at water reclamation plant

"While this is a terrible time, I have seen acts of incredible strength," Zangerle said. "I feel very strongly McLean County will get back on its feet

Thursday, April 16

The history of Cloverhill Farms in rural Bloomington dates back more than 100 years, so 4-H and the McLean County 4-H Fair always have played a significant role in the family’s summer activities.

“We have five kids and our oldest is 23, so we have had kids in 4-H for 15 years,” said Annie Schwoerer, who co-owns the farm with her husband Ken. “Our family goes way back. My husband’s grandmother showed at the McLean County Fair when she was little back in the 1930s and 1940s. We have had someone showing at the fair since the mid-1930s.”

Although the event advertised as the world’s largest county 4-H fair isn’t scheduled to open until Aug. 5, there is chance that it may have to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are aware that 4-H has canceled a lot of their public statewide events and most counties have done the same,” Mike Swartz, McLean County 4-H Farm Bureau and 4-H Fair manager, said last week. “The 4-H Fair happens at the same time as the commercial side of the fair and the livestock show, but we aren’t going to make a decision until we hear from 4-H.”