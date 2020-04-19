WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Local businesses; baking; Sunset Solidarity; human services; McLean County Fair; fire at water reclamation plant

Sunday, April 12
When the members at Be Strong Gym were forced to leave for the foreseeable future, they left the Bloomington facility bare, taking $40,000 worth of equipment with them.
“It sounded crazy, you know, $40,000 worth of equipment going out the doors,” said Drew Whitted, owner of Be Strong, 1628 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington. “Everything in the gym is gone; anything everybody wanted, we gave it up.”
Whitted is among many business owners who have found new ways to connect with customers after they had to close their doors because of state shelter-at-home orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bringing home the gym’s equipment has brought the Be Strong community together even while socially distant. Whitted and his team of coaches offer several online workouts every day.
“What has happened that has just kind of fulfilled our mission and really struck down to the heart of Be Strong (and) now people are posting on social media of them and their family using this equipment,” Whitted said. “It’s bringing the families together during this hard time, and we were able to play a big part in that.”
Monday, April 13
People aren’t just reading “The Joy of Cooking,” they are living it during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Baking brings me happiness and it’s a way to bring others happiness,” said Laura Ewan of Normal, who has been delivering goodies to the porches of friends. “It’s a way to keep connected.”
Through baking, people are bringing joy to themselves and others, coping with the stress of changes brought by COVID-19 and supplementing meals with items they can’t find in stores.
With the increase in baking, there has been an increase in demand for baking supplies, with some stores reporting shortages of items such as flour and yeast.
Hy-Vee, which has more than 245 stores in the Midwest, including one at 1403 Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, saw a 1,400% increase in demand for yeast in one week, CEO Randy Edeker told the Quad City Times.
Demand is also increasing in Bloomington-Normal.
Sarah Greenberg, a clerk at Green Top Grocery, said, “A lot more people are looking for yeast. … Flour has been really hard to find.” The store at 921 E. Washington St., Bloomington, sells both wheat flour and white flour.
Sander Weeks, a clerk at Common Ground Grocery, said, “We’re seeing a lot of sales” of baking-related items, “especially yeast and flour.” One way the store at 516 N. Main St., Bloomington, is helping meet customers’ needs is by taking bulk items and repacking them into smaller amounts, he said.
Tuesday, April 14
In times of distress, bagpipers are well-known for adding comfort.
It’s one of the things that retired Bloomington firefighter Roger Troxel enjoys about playing. He knows and understands that in the saddest of times, bagpipes can bring a sense of freedom from pain.
A member of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois Honor Guard, Troxel normally gets together with his friends in the bagpipes and drummers group for practice once a month. But the shelter-in-place rule canceled those get-togethers.
Still, he keeps in close contact with the members of the group through social media. They hold practices through online streaming and share stories and ideas with each other.
“One of the guys put up a ‘#sunsetsolidarity’ post on my Facebook and I didn’t know what it was,” he said. “So I looked it up and found that it is something that the pipes and drum players are doing worldwide.”
At sunset each night, bagpipers and drummers play as a sign of strength, courage and hope in the fight against the coronavirus. Troxel liked the idea so much, he decided to join the movement.
“I usually play a song or two,” he said. “It goes about 10 minutes.”
Then he closes with the traditional “Amazing Grace.”
Wednesday, April 15
More than a month into COVID-19 in McLean County, human services agencies are figuring out how to continue to serve those in need, with many food pantries switching from shopping experiences to pickup services, homeless shelters remaining open but screening applicants for coronavirus symptoms and mental health agencies treating more patients via tele-psychiatry.
The good news is food is available, homeless shelters have vacancies and mental health professionals are available to see patients face to face if needed, representatives of several agencies said last Tuesday.
"There is a lot of help available," said Karen Zangerle, executive director of PATH, which operates the 211 crisis line for much of Central Illinois. "There has been a lot of interaction among the social service agencies."
Calls to 211 in McLean County from April 6 through April 12 increased by 1,084 compared with the same week a year ago, Zangerle said. Rent and utility assistance, emotional support, COVID-19 questions and food were the most common reasons for calls, Zangerle said.
"There has been a dramatic decrease in income" for some people, Zangerle said.
While agencies and individuals continue to sort out how to respond to COVID-19, Zangerle is optimistic.
"While this is a terrible time, I have seen acts of incredible strength," Zangerle said. "I feel very strongly McLean County will get back on its feet
Thursday, April 16
The history of Cloverhill Farms in rural Bloomington dates back more than 100 years, so 4-H and the McLean County 4-H Fair always have played a significant role in the family’s summer activities.
“We have five kids and our oldest is 23, so we have had kids in 4-H for 15 years,” said Annie Schwoerer, who co-owns the farm with her husband Ken. “Our family goes way back. My husband’s grandmother showed at the McLean County Fair when she was little back in the 1930s and 1940s. We have had someone showing at the fair since the mid-1930s.”
Although the event advertised as the world’s largest county 4-H fair isn’t scheduled to open until Aug. 5, there is chance that it may have to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are aware that 4-H has canceled a lot of their public statewide events and most counties have done the same,” Mike Swartz, McLean County 4-H Farm Bureau and 4-H Fair manager, said last week. “The 4-H Fair happens at the same time as the commercial side of the fair and the livestock show, but we aren’t going to make a decision until we hear from 4-H.”
Bobbie Lewis-Sibley, University of Illinois Extension director for McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties, said the 4-H show — some way, somehow — must go on.
“The wonderful, beautiful thing about 4-H is that it is a yearlong experience,” she said. “It’s not just the 4-H show that happens in McLean County in August. It’s actually a yearlong and lifelong activity for youth.”
Friday, April 17
An explosion ripped through a boiler room Thursday morning at a Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District processing plant, leaving one worker with minor injuries. It took firefighters three hours to extinguish parts of the fire.
District Executive Director Randy Stein said an apparent gas leak inside the control and boiler room, between two digesters, tripped monitors at 25% below the explosive limit. An employee planned to take an air sample and check the monitors, but the building exploded as the employee opened the door, destroying much of the room and some wiring. The fire spread through the room and into the roof.
Investigators don't yet know what caused the leak or the explosion, said Randolph Township Fire District Fire Chief Randy Richards.
The injured employee was treated at a local hospital and released later Thursday. Two other employees at the plant were not injured.
The fire occurred at the district's plant at 16041 E. 700 North Road, about seven miles south of Bloomington and three miles east of U.S. 51. The district also has a plant at 2015 W. Oakland Ave.
The district treats about 30 million gallons of wastewater per day, transforming raw sewage and industrial waste into not only clean water but byproducts that benefit local farms and agriculture production.
