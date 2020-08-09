WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Agencies limited on enforcement; statewide cases on the rise; virus worse in southern Illinois; Davis tests positive; insurance companies face lawsuits

Statewide cases on the rise

COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the state and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hoping a new $5 million state advertising campaign will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by encouraging use of face coverings.

Pritzker announced the campaign, which has the tagline “It only works if you wear it,” at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield. The governor said the costs are reimbursable through federal coronavirus relief funds.

Pritzker said the campaign will permeate “really every kind of medium that you can think of,” including “a good deal on social media,” cable, broadcast TV, Hulu, YouTube and many other platforms.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Virus worse in southern Illinois

The novel coronavirus is worse in southern Illinois than it is in the Chicago area, and college parties thrown by returning students risk exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an appearance at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale Tuesday.

Pritzker said Jackson County, where Carbondale is located, is one of 11 counties in warning territory according to state metrics.