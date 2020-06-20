WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Defunding reaction; farmers' fast start; Lincoln's new mayor; firearms dealers rules finally OK'd'; Tower Hill treasurer; lawmakers' concerns

Most Central Illinois farmers finished planting last month and now are hoping the weather will cooperate during the summer growing season.

“There is never a perfect season, but I am happy where things are right now,” Logan County farmer Bob Lindsey said.

As of a week ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported all but 2% of the corn had been planted in Illinois. At the same point last year, only 65% of the corn had been planted. The five-year average is 92%.

Last year, the state recorded its wettest January through June on record and farmers didn’t get into the fields until June. Some even reported planting in July. Last year, after the first week of June, only 46% of the corn had emerged while that total stood at 90% last week. The five-year average is 85%.

But this year was much better.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

Lincoln gets a new mayor

Tracy Welch is officially the new mayor in Lincoln.

Welch was officially sworn in Monday night, a few moments after the council unanimously approved the nomination to replace Seth Goodman, who resigned June 5. There were no objections to the nomination prior to the vote.