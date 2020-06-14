WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Fall enrollment; Black Lives Matter meeting; united stand; Livingston sheriff; 'defunding' police; Eastland Mall

Sunday, June 7
Pandemic not hurting enrollment deposits
Plans are not complete for how fall semester classes will look at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities because of the coronavirus pandemic, but — so far — that doesn’t appear to have a major impact on fall enrollment.
Enrollment deposits at ISU are down about 300 students from a year ago, on par with this time in 2018 and a bit ahead of 2017, said Jana Albrecht, ISU’s associate vice president for enrollment management.
At IWU, the number of deposits is 9% better than this time last year, said Greg King, IWU’s dean of admissions. “We’re having a fantastic year,” he said.
Last fall, ISU's enrollment was 20,878 and IWU's enrollment was 1,636.
The numbers don't exactly compare apples to apples.
In previous years, the deadline for accepted students to make enrollment deposits was May 1 at both institutions and most others across the country. This year, ISU moved its deadline to June 1; IWU’s deadline isn’t until July 1.
Monday, June 8
Black Lives Matter asks for support
When Ky Ajayi is asked how he is doing these days, he foregoes the standard response of “I’m fine.”
“I’m not fine,” said Ajayi, a member of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, in front of about 400 people at a Black Lives Matter meeting Sunday afternoon at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington. “You know how I am? I’m at war. And it is an uncomfortable feeling being at war, when you wake up every morning feeling like you are going to war. Because I’m done.”
Ajayi was one of the founding members of the local chapter, organized in 2017.
“Here we are in 2020 still talking about the same stuff,” he said.
Ajayi said it is a waste of time to talk to the racists in an attempt to change thoughts or mindsets. Instead, he focused on those who weren’t racist, asking for stronger anti-racist behavior, at family dinner celebrations or during the holidays for instance. Racist remarks should be followed by statements that such behavior will not be tolerated.
Actions against racism transfer power, he said.“We the people don’t have just some of the power. We have all of it,” he added.
Tuesday, June 9
Chiefs, black leaders denounce police brutality
Police and some leaders of the African-American community in Bloomington-Normal stood side by side on Monday afternoon to jointly condemn police brutality, racism and police actions that resulted in the death of George Floyd.
"We stand together because we believe we are entitled to a better community," said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP.
She and other Bloomington-Normal black leaders stood on the steps of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts with representatives of the Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments; the McLean County sheriff's department; and representatives of Not In Our Town, the Bloomington-Normal anti-hate group.
A diverse group of more than 100 people and police attended the noon rally in front of the BCPA, 600 N. East St.
"We too condemn the actions of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, including those officers who stood by and failed to act," said ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, speaking on behalf of himself, the police chiefs of the Bloomington and Normal police departments and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage.
Wednesday, June 10
Local sheriff thanks Trump
Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress personally thanked President Donald Trump for being supportive of law enforcement during a roundtable discussion at the White House.
“We just want you to know that you are a friend,” he told the president on Monday, describing Livingston County as "rural Central Illinois."
He shared his experience with the audience of Fox News on Tuesday morning.
Childress was one of about six law enforcement officials from across the country invited to the roundtable discussion which included Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr and senior advisor Jared Kushner. Trump asked for the meeting to discuss ways to improve community relations between law enforcement and the community.
“Some of the things that we feel, in Livingston County, will be very important is mandatory deescalation training for all officers; prohibition of all physical restraint maneuvers on or above the neck and any physical acts that restrict the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain; requiring all officers to render medical aid to all people; and requiring officers to intervene when physical forces are being applied to either stop or attempt forces that are being inappropriately applied and is no longer required,” Childress said, according to a transcript made available by the White House.
Thursday, June 11
Opinions differ on ‘defunding’ police
Across America people are rallying behind a cry for governments to defund the police.
But what does that mean?
The phrase has garnered mixed reactions from law enforcement agencies, social services and civil rights organizations. A Bloomington City Council member had to explain Monday night a hashtag she used — "abolish the police" — meant to show that what people are protesting for is reallocation of resources and funding.
"The police are overextended," said Ky Ajayi, member of the local Black Lives Matter chapter. "They're dealing with social problems that they are, for the most part, untrained to handle.
For three weeks people have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests and rallies, happening nationwide and globally, have brought a new discussion to the forefront of the conversation: reforming American law enforcement.
Friday, June 12
Eastland Mall owner doubts company's future
The owner of Eastland Mall says the company's future is in doubt after financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to skip an $11.8 million interest payment due June 1.
"Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the retail and broader markets, the ongoing weakness of the credit markets and significant uncertainties associated with each of these matters, the company believes that there is substantial doubt that it will continue to operate as a going concern within one year after the date these condensed consolidated financial statements are issued," CBL Properties said in a public financial filing.
The performance filing, known as a 10-Q, must be submitted quarterly by all public companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest report was filed June 4.
"In response to local and state mandated closures, our entire portfolio, except for a few properties, closed," said CBL."The majority of our tenants requested rent relief, either in the form of rent deferrals or abatements. For the month of April, we received approximately 27% of billed cash rents. We have placed a number of tenants in default for non-payment of rent."
