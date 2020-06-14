WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Fall enrollment; Black Lives Matter meeting; united stand; Livingston sheriff; 'defunding' police; Eastland Mall

“I’m not fine,” said Ajayi, a member of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, in front of about 400 people at a Black Lives Matter meeting Sunday afternoon at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington. “You know how I am? I’m at war. And it is an uncomfortable feeling being at war, when you wake up every morning feeling like you are going to war. Because I’m done.”

Ajayi was one of the founding members of the local chapter, organized in 2017.

“Here we are in 2020 still talking about the same stuff,” he said.

Ajayi said it is a waste of time to talk to the racists in an attempt to change thoughts or mindsets. Instead, he focused on those who weren’t racist, asking for stronger anti-racist behavior, at family dinner celebrations or during the holidays for instance. Racist remarks should be followed by statements that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Actions against racism transfer power, he said.“We the people don’t have just some of the power. We have all of it,” he added.

