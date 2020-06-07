WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Floyd protests; NAACP rally; looting; rally for justice; teens lead march; healing vigil

It was a sour end to an otherwise positive afternoon that drew about 1,000 people to the lawn of the McLean County Law and Justice Center for a rally hosted by the Bloomington-Normal chapters of the NAACP and Not in Our Town. The crowd represented all colors and ages, many carrying signs of support for Floyd, a black man who died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

“Two nights ago, I cried,” said Justin Turner, 17, of Normal, told those assembled at the Bloomington rally. “I cried myself to sleep. Because I felt hopeless. I called my friend in the middle of the night wondering, as a black man, if I had worth. I shouldn’t have to do that, but America has made me do that. We have to use our voice. Instagram posts ain’t enough. We have to use our voice right here. We aren’t going to get through this by killing each other. We are going to get through this by peace. They weren’t going to listen, but now they will listen. But we can’t get through this by fighting.”