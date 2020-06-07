WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Floyd protests; NAACP rally; looting; rally for justice; teens lead march; healing vigil

Sunday, May 31
Protesters gather at Law and Justice Center
More than 120 people rallied and marched through downtown Bloomington Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of a handcuffed black man in Minnesota.
Micah Denniston posted on her Facebook page Saturday that she wanted to hold a rally, like many that have been occurring in cities across the nation since the police killing of George Floyd earlier this week.
"Some people took my post down. The Black Lives Matter movement ended up making their own organizational post and included mine," said 24-year-old Denniston of Bloomington.
By 2 p.m., a large crowd had formed outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center.
"We're all out here supporting the cause," she said. "If I am being honest, I am definitely surprised. I didn't think there would be more than 10 or 15 people. To see our community come together for the black lives and the rights of our families, our brothers, our sisters I am definitely surprised.
Racial tensions have heightened nationwide since video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin holding down Floyd with a knee on his neck during an arrest. Floyd died and Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges. Three other officers could also be charged, officials say.
Monday, June 1
Rally, march draw 1,000
A peaceful rally and march against racism and to show support for George Floyd was marred Sunday when a motorcyclist deliberately drove through a post-march crowd in downtown Bloomington, apparently injuring a woman before speeding away.
The woman was conscious and raised her hand in a salute as she was loaded into an ambulance. Police said the woman did not appear to be badly injured. Police said they are looking for the motorcyclist but did not have a description of the rider.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several witnesses told The Pantagraph the motorcyclist's actions appeared deliberate. A couple of hours later, around 9 p.m., a group of about 150 people, mostly in their 20s, walked along Grove Street from Washington to Center streets, before heading to the Bloomington Police Department, where they stayed until about 10 p.m.
It was a sour end to an otherwise positive afternoon that drew about 1,000 people to the lawn of the McLean County Law and Justice Center for a rally hosted by the Bloomington-Normal chapters of the NAACP and Not in Our Town. The crowd represented all colors and ages, many carrying signs of support for Floyd, a black man who died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
That officer now faces murder charges. He and three others were fired shortly after cellphone video of the incident became public.
“Two nights ago, I cried,” said Justin Turner, 17, of Normal, told those assembled at the Bloomington rally. “I cried myself to sleep. Because I felt hopeless. I called my friend in the middle of the night wondering, as a black man, if I had worth. I shouldn’t have to do that, but America has made me do that. We have to use our voice. Instagram posts ain’t enough. We have to use our voice right here. We aren’t going to get through this by killing each other. We are going to get through this by peace. They weren’t going to listen, but now they will listen. But we can’t get through this by fighting.”
Tuesday, June 2
B-N cleans up after night of looting, worry
Bloomington-Normal retailers cleaned up Monday after a night of vandalism and looting that followed protests about the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
The hostilities of early Monday gave way to a peaceful march Monday night by about 40 people who called for dialog. A smaller group spent a couple of hours in downtown Bloomington, holding signs and occasionally shouting slogans.
Civic and community leaders in both cities condemned damage from vandalism and looting as store workers cleaned up broken glass, righted shelves and sorted merchandise. Broken windows were boarded up and contractors received calls for "pre-emptive board-ups," Paul Davis Restoration general manager Chris McConnell said.
Two arrests were made early Monday, and police identified several other people of interest after crowds taunted police officers at Target and Walmart and then broke into both stores, pushing carts full of merchandise to their cars. Businesses large and small — a jewelry store, gas station, liquor stores and a mom-and-pop restaurant — were among at least 150 with some sort of damage.
Police also announced the arrest of a Bloomington man accused of deliberately driving his motorcycle through a post-rally crowd, injuring two people Sunday night.
Target and the Normal Walmart remained closed Monday, although the Bloomington Walmart reopened. Some stores closed early, and Connect Transit ended bus service at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
Quiet moments elicit emotions
The 250 people who marched and rallied peacefully Tuesday evening in downtown Bloomington against institutional racism and police violence against African-Americans chanted and spoke loudly.
But perhaps the more powerful moments in the march and rally organized by William Bennett, senior pastor of City of Refuge Ministries, were the quieter ones:
- The eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence representing the time that a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee into the neck of George Floyd, a black man, who died after saying "I can't breathe."
- The mostly soft-spoken words of four young African-Americans who spoke to the crowd even as one admitted he was emotional and another claimed he wasn't strong.
One of the four, Ahmad Williams, 25, of Bloomington, said when he sees that an unarmed black man has been killed, he thinks he could be next.
But Williams said the rallies and marches of the past several days have left him optimistic.
"I've never felt more hopeful that something will change," Williams said.
Thursday, June 4
B-N teenagers lead march, rally
The front line in the fight against racism, injustice and the death of George Floyd was formed on Wednesday evening in Bloomington-Normal by 17- and 18-year-olds.
A quickly organized rally and march to protest institutional racism and violence against African-Americans, including Floyd, was led by a group of Bloomington-Normal high school and college students who have had enough.
They were joined by other teenagers and community allies who numbered about 500.
"That gives me hope," Justin Turner, 17, of Bloomington, said as he looked over the crowd assembled on the lawn and sidewalks in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center, noting that most of those rallying were young people.
"We are the future," he said. "We are going to see change."
Seven teenagers spoke at the rally in front of the Law and Justice Center, 104 W. Front St., then the 500 people marched to City of Refuge Ministries, 401 E. Jefferson St. Along the way, they chanted "I can't breathe," "No justice, no peace" and "Say his name — George Floyd."
Among messages on their signs were "White silence equals Violence" and "Black Lives Matter."
Friday, June 5
Interfaith organizations host virtual vigil
Religious leaders across McLean County prayed, sang praise and shared words of encouragement during a virtual vigil Thursday as protests continue in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
“Lord, in this critical moment of unrest, I confess the challenges of my heart and pray that I am not consumed by the constancy of systemic racism and the injustices of its oppression," the Rev. B. Elliot Renfroe, with Westminster Village in Bloomington, prayed during the vigil.
"Bring to an end the marginalization of people of color, and raise up the hope on to which we hold fast, despite the historic past, may we see a greater future,” he said.
The McLean County Interfaith Alliance and Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal hosted the Thursday evening vigil, which followed a 6 a.m. prayer walk in downtown Bloomington Thursday morning.
A second prayer walk will be at the same time Friday in uptown Normal. Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal also will have a public meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington.
The vigil and walks follow several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism, both nationwide and in McLean County, drawing hundreds of people locally to bring awareness to endemic racism and police brutality.
