WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Golf is back; testing record; maintaining the status quo; Restore Illinois; unemployment up (copy)

IDPH also reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 63 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 61,499 and 2,618, respectively. Ninety-seven of Illinois’ 102 counties have reported cases and 45 have reported deaths. Many of those infected, however, have recovered.

Pritzker said he is leaving negotiations on future aid up to Illinois’ federal representatives, but he added that “we should try to leave politics out of this and instead look at what the damage is that’s been done to all the states – those who are represented by Republicans, those who are represented by Democrats – and try to help them, all of us, fill the hole that's been made by coronavirus.”

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Some progress made on COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is making modest progress in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations and that his stay-at-home order will continue to be enforced at a local, not statewide, level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,341 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 63,840. IDPH also reported 46 additional deaths — the lowest daily number since April 19 — related to novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 2,662.