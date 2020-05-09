WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Golf is back; testing record; maintaining the status quo; Restore Illinois; unemployment up (copy)

SUNDAY, MAY 3
Golfers return to links with restrictions
Golf returned to the state of Illinois on May 1 when courses were reopened by an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. However, with several restrictions in place, it seemed like anything but business as usual.
With only twosomes allowed every 15 minutes and no carts for the entire month, money won't be flowing into the cash register as usual.
Though the courses missed more than a month of prime golfing, and not as many golfers are allowed on the course, limiting profit, there are plenty of golfers clamoring to get on the course.
Most clubhouses and pro shops aren't open and aren't allowed to sell food and beverages, another drain on the bottom line. That means there's not a need to be fully staffed. Golfers are also supposed to make tee times either online or over the phone and not come into the clubhouse or pro shop.
MONDAY, MAY 4
Illinois completes record number of tests
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state’s highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests with 19,417 completed in the past 24 hours.
For more than a week, the state has met its long-stated goal of 10,000 daily tests, a trend Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said is key to incrementally lifting the stay-at-home order and other social and economic restrictions. Since the outbreak began, 319,313 tests have been completed.
IDPH also reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 63 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 61,499 and 2,618, respectively. Ninety-seven of Illinois’ 102 counties have reported cases and 45 have reported deaths. Many of those infected, however, have recovered.
Pritzker said he is leaving negotiations on future aid up to Illinois’ federal representatives, but he added that “we should try to leave politics out of this and instead look at what the damage is that’s been done to all the states – those who are represented by Republicans, those who are represented by Democrats – and try to help them, all of us, fill the hole that's been made by coronavirus.”
TUESDAY, MAY 5
Some progress made on COVID-19 hospitalizations
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is making modest progress in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations and that his stay-at-home order will continue to be enforced at a local, not statewide, level.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,341 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 63,840. IDPH also reported 46 additional deaths — the lowest daily number since April 19 — related to novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 2,662.
Pritzker said he was hopeful that the number would represent a continued downward trend, but said it is important to look at the numbers on a multi-day basis.
The governor noted that health department data shows the state is making progress on hospitalizations and ventilator use. The number of people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19 peaked at 5,036 on April 28, according to IDPH data, and dipped to 4,493 on Monday — the lowest total since April 18.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
Pritzker's regional plan for reopening the economy
Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a plan for the gradual reopening of the state’s economy on a region-by-region basis, but he suggested it could take several months or even a year before the state fully reopens.
“Until we have a vaccine or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “That means we have to learn how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,122 new cases of COVID-19 and 176 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That represented a sharp increase in daily deaths compared to Monday when only 46 deaths were announced. There were 13,139 test results reported during that span.
The four regions are drawn around the Illinois Department of Public Health’s emergency medical service regions. They include a northeast region, primarily Chicago and its surrounding suburbs; a north-central region; a central region; and a southern region.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
Pritzker says stay the course
As statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable, state leaders say not much has changed to warrant an altered response to the pandemic.
“The virus hasn't gone away. It is still out there, and nothing that we're doing now is changing that fact,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “What we have changed, what has made things better, what has reduced the number of potential infections and the number of people going into the hospital and dying, is the fact that people have adhered to the stay-at-home order.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the virus has now sickened 68,232 residents and is linked to 2,974 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 136 COVID-19-related deaths and 2,270 more confirmed cases were reported.
There were 14,974 people tested in the past 24 hours, making for a 15.2% positivity rate. A positivity rate below 20% for 14 straight days is a precondition in Pritzker’s plan before any region can move from phase two, or the “flattening” phase the state is currently in, to phase three, in which barbershops, salons and other select businesses can reopen and gatherings of up to 10 people can resume.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Another 74,000 file first-time unemployment claims
Another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment during the week ending May 2, including more than 74,476 Illinoisans.
That brought the total number of insured unemployed for the week to 697,443 in Illinois, according to the U.S. Department of Labor estimates, while the total number of jobless claims since mid-March grew to 33.3 million nationwide. The numbers represent roughly 11% of Illinois’ civilian labor force and 15% of the nation’s workforce.
The numbers continue to grow while states around the country contemplate the best plan for reopening their economies as the novel coronavirus pandemic appears to be in the middle of a plateau.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which he says is backed by science and epidemiologists, has faced criticism from Republican lawmakers for moving too slowly to get the state working again.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.