WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Governors' reaction; elective surgeries resume; Phase 3 approaches; withholding funds; ‘consequences’ for early openings; GOP wants negotiation (copy)

In the next phase, known as the “Recovery,” face coverings and social distancing will still be required but manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons may reopen to the public, provided they comply with capacity limits and other safety precautions mandated by IDPH. People will also be allowed to gather in public in groups of 10 or fewer.

A second benchmark is that a region should have no overall increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period. The third requirement is that a region have a “surge capacity” of at least 14% of its surgical beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Governor will consider withholding funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would consider withholding federal pass-through funds to counties ignoring his stay-at-home order and said it “would be best” for the General Assembly to meet before the end of May to take up key state business.

When asked in his daily COVID-19 briefing if the state would consider withholding federal aid to counties reopening early, Pritzker said, “we would consider that.”