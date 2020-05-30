WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Health care bills pass; Senate OKs budget; reopening guidelines set; weekly deaths drop; contact tracing launched; worship services ban lifted

The budget deal was worked out largely out of public view over the past two and a half months as lawmakers worked remotely in various informal “working groups,” and it continued to undergo changes in recent days in advance of the House debate.

One key to making the budget work is a plan to borrow up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility program. That program allows the central bank to purchase certain short-term debt from states to help them make up for the loss of revenue they’ve seen since the pandemic forced them to close large parts of their economy.

It also authorizes another $1.5 billion in borrowing between the general revenue fund and various other state funds in order to maintain cash flow throughout the year.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Guidelines set for reopening

Barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks. Restaurants will be able to serve diners outdoors only, with parties no larger than six people, spaced apart. And youth sports may hold practices and drills for 10 or fewer people, as long as the water fountains are shut off and other rules are followed.