WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Home-schooling; Chicago pollution; plea deal rejected; possible Illinois rollback; guilty verdict in death of 2-year-old

As part of that plan, he also announced that Illinois will be divided into 11 regions rather than four in the original Restore Illinois plan so that mitigation efforts can be focused on areas where the virus is spreading the fastest.

Pritzker warned that Illinois residents cannot lose their vigilance or the state could start to see the same sort of spikes that have struck some southwestern and southeastern states.

The new regions largely follow the state’s emergency medical regions, including five split between Chicago and its suburbs, one in the St. Louis Metro East area, one Southern Illinois region, a Northern Illinois non-Chicago or suburban region, and each an East-Central, West-Central and North-Central region.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Myers faces up to

100 years in prison

A Macon County jury has found Anthony Myers guilty of killing 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes by allowing the half-starved child to freeze to death in her unheated bedroom.

The jury deliberated for a little less than 2½ hours Thursday before convicting Myers, 26, of first-degree murder.