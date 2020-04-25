WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Illinois matches deadliest day; 9 COVID-19 deaths in Macon County; curve is bending right way; stay-at-home order changes; Pritzker extends stay-at-home order; Illinois surpasses testing goal (copy)

While already strongly recommended, face coverings for anyone older than 2 will be required in public, both indoors and outside if the recommended 6-foot social distance can't be maintained.

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Illinois surpasses testing goal

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that laboratories in Illinois completed more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests over the previous 24 hours, far surpassing its goal of 10,000 tests per day.

“Surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone, not only because it allows us to isolate more of those who are COVID-positive so that they don't spread the infection, but also because it moves us in the direction of expanding our surveillance for outbreaks,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “More testing means we can potentially lower the infection rate.”