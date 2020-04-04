WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Infant dies; state set to double tests; physician tests positive; order extended three weeks; 'Be strong and courageous;' cases grow to 7,695 (copy)

The state public health director issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus.

The 6,980 cases of COVID-19 reported by Dr. Ngoze Ezike are double the state's total just last Saturday. Along with 986 new cases reported Wednesday were 42 deaths, the largest single-day increase since the first was reported March 17, bringing the state's total to 141.

"The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise ..." Ezike said. "Let's be strong and courageous. Don't be terrified, don't be discouraged."

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Illinois cases grow to 7,695

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to 157 and confirmed cases grew to 7,695, an increase of 715 from a day ago.