WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Infant dies; state set to double tests; physician tests positive; order extended three weeks; 'Be strong and courageous;' cases grow to 7,695 (copy)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Infant dies due to virus
State health officials said a total of 13 people have died from coronavirus disease in Illinois, including a Cook County infant and a state worker.
Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike at a press conference in Chicago said a child dying from COVID-19 is rare and most people recover, but highlights the potentially deadly aspect of the disease.
The child, whose exact age and medical history was not released, is believed to be the youngest person in Illinois whose death has been linked to the coronavirus.
The child's death is under investigation. The state worker was an employee in the Department of Human Services.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
State set to double tests
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois will soon more than double the number of daily COVID-19 tests it can administer as the number of cases surged.
Public health officials reported 1,105 new cases Sunday, including 18 deaths. Overall, Illinois has 4,596 cases with 65 deaths.
Pritzker said Illinois will increase its daily testing capacity from about 4,000 to 10,000 within 10 days. It was at 2,000 tests a day just five days ago.
“That marker is significant because it’s the number of tests per day that the scientists and experts tell us that we need to get a truly holistic understanding of the virus in each of our 102 counties,” Pritzker said.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Physician tests positive for COVID-19
A Memorial Health System physician who works in Macon County, but not in a hospital, has tested positive for COVID-19, the health system confirmed Monday.
"The physician practices exclusively in an outpatient setting and has no hospital contact," said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System, in a statement. "The physician had traveled to an area that now has widespread COVID-19 transmission and has been in self-isolation at their home since developing symptoms."
Decatur Memorial Hospital is part of the Memorial Health System.
County health officials said Friday that two people in Macon County had tested positive for the coronavirus: a woman in her 50s who was being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who who was isolated at his home.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
Deadline extended three weeks
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Pritzker set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except for reporting to a job deemed essential or to take care of necessities, including getting food or going to a health care provider.
The new coronavirus has led to the deaths of at least 99 people in Illinois out of more than 5,994 infections. With 26 additional deaths reported Tuesday, and 937 new cases, the number continues to grow, Pritzker said.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
Illinois health chief: 'Be strong and courageous'
The state public health director issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus.
The 6,980 cases of COVID-19 reported by Dr. Ngoze Ezike are double the state's total just last Saturday. Along with 986 new cases reported Wednesday were 42 deaths, the largest single-day increase since the first was reported March 17, bringing the state's total to 141.
"The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise ..." Ezike said. "Let's be strong and courageous. Don't be terrified, don't be discouraged."
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
Illinois cases grow to 7,695
The COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to 157 and confirmed cases grew to 7,695, an increase of 715 from a day ago.
The fatalities were in Christian, Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Whiteside counties, all of which had one, except Cook, which recorded 12 deaths in people aged in their 30s to 80s.
Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie and Piatt counties are now reporting cases, meaning 61 of the state’s 102 counties have confirmed virus cases, although experts warn that all should act as if the virus is in their community.have been tested, an increase of more than 3,000 from Wednesday.
