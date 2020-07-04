WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Lincoln museum reopening; new laws; lowest death total; Pritzker orders voided; State finances troubled; hospitalizations tick upward

“This is going to be, I think, by far perhaps the most challenging year that I've had to manage as comptroller,” state Comptroller Susana Mendoza said. “And that's saying something because, you know, I had to navigate the state through what was, when I took office, the worst fiscal crisis that our state had ever experienced, that two-year budget impasse.”

The difference between then and now, she said, was that during the budget impasse, the state still had revenues flowing in, just no legal authority to spend it. But in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the near shutdown of the state’s economy that it forced, Illinois now isn’t seeing anything close to the revenues it will need to fund the new budget.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Judge voids COVID orders

All of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders since April 8 pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic are void because he exceeded his authority when he used his emergency powers for more than 30 days, a Clay County judge ruled.

The Illinois Department of Public Health instead has “supreme authority” to close businesses and restrict residents’ activities in a public health crisis, Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney added.