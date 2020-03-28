WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Plea to retirees; state tax deadline delayed; new funds

Officials announced 296 new confirmed cases, bringing the total statewide to 1,049. A McLean County woman in her 70s was among three additional deaths, of which there have been nine. An infant was among the cases announced Sunday.

The new numbers came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump. Pritzker said Illinois hasn't received enough medical supplies.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Pritzker: Trump 'responsive' in call

Statewide, cases have been confirmed in 31 of the state's 102 counties. Officials announced 236 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 1,285, and three new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 12.

Pritzker, speaking at a daily news conference to address residents about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said President Donald Trump was “responsive” to the state’s needs in a phone call Monday, one day after the pair feuded on Twitter.

