WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Pritzker bankrolling initiative; Bear's trek comes to end; Illinois economy shrinks; Pritzker blasts fed response; Big Ten adopts all conference play; Court rules against amendment effort (copy)

SUNDAY, JULY 5
Pritzker bankrolling initiative
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is contributing an additional $51.5 million to a ballot initiative committee backing his constitutional amendment that would dump the state's flat-rate income tax structure in favor of one that takes a bigger bite from the wealthy.
The contribution is a show of force in what is expected to be an expensive and contentious battle over the billionaire governor’s signature policy goal.
Vote Yes for Fairness, a committee headed by Pritzker’s former deputy campaign manager, reported the contribution late Friday in a filing with the State Board of Elections. So far, the first-term Democrat has essentially bankrolled the effort from his vast personal fortune. The more recent contribution follows a $5 million check Pritzker wrote in December. The only other individual contribution reported to date was $250.
The change from the state’s mandated flat-rate income tax to a system that levies higher rates on higher incomes has been the cornerstone of Pritzker's plan to stabilize the state’s chronically shaky finances, a task that has only gotten more difficult as the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown has blown a hole in the budget.
Voters will decide the issue at the ballot box Nov. 3, with approval needed from 60% of those who vote on the issue, or a majority of those who vote in the election overall, to be adopted.
MONDAY, JULY 6
Bear's trek comes to end
Bruno’s multistate journey has come to an end.
Bruno, a black bear whose travels in recent weeks gained a following on social media, was sedated by the Missouri Department of Conservation as he wandered into the St. Louis metro region, the department said in a statement Monday.
Bruno appeared in Wentzville on Sunday and cornered himself just north of Interstate 70 near highways 40 and 61, the department said. Police had to manage a crowd of about 400 people who had gathered to watch Bruno, officials said.
“The bear found itself in a tough spot, stuck by several major roadways,” state conservation biologist Laura Conlee said in the statement. “Due to the proximity to the roadways, coupled with the busy travel day, MDC staff determined the bear had little chance of safely leaving the area on its own. In the interest of public safety and the bear’s safety, MDC staff made the decision to immobilize the bear and transport it to a nearby area of suitable bear habitat outside this urban corridor.”
Bruno had become something of a sensation on social media as people spotted him trekking hundreds of miles through Illinois and into Missouri over the span of a month. He started his journey in Wisconsin.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
Illinois economy shrinks
The Illinois economy shrank at an annual rate of 5.4 percent during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, according to federal data released Tuesday, an indicator of just how severely the COVID-19 pandemic affected commercial activity.
The gross domestic product figures for the January-through-March period represent the total value of goods produced and services provided during the quarter.
University of Illinois economist Fred Giertz said in an interview that virtually all of the decline occurred in the final weeks of March, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order that forced many businesses, schools and other employers to shut down or scale back operations.
Nearly all sectors of the economy took significant hits during the quarter led by arts, entertainment and recreation, which took the biggest hit with a 36 percent rate of decline. Accommodations and food service fell at a rate of more than 27 percent.
Other sectors taking big hits included finance and insurance, down 10.6 percent, and transportation and warehousing, which includes airline and rail transportation, which fell at a 9.8 percent rate.
The only bright spot in the report was the agricultural sector — one area of the economy that was not affected by the stay-at-home order — which grew quarter-to-quarter at a rate of 183 percent.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
Pritzker blasts fed response
Testifying before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would like to see a coordinated national COVID-19 containment strategy that requires people to wear masks, and he reiterated the need for a federal financial support package for states.
He was once again critical of the White House’s response in the early days of the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S., pointing to “broken promises on testing supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment) deliveries.”
“We were in a bidding war for life-saving supplies against each other and against our international allies,” Pritzker said of the effort to purchase supplies as other states were bidding on the same stock. “We were paying $5 for masks that should have cost 85 cents… In the midst of a global pandemic states were forced to play some sort of sick ‘Hunger Games’ game show to save the lives of our people.”
When asked about the response later, Pritzker said the president should have used the Defense Production Act earlier in the pandemic to compel U.S. companies to produce PPE and testing supplies.
The governor also suggested President Donald Trump has consistently contradicted guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or muzzled public health officials.
THURSDAY, JULY 9
Big Ten adopts all-conference play
What was once a favorable non-conference schedule for the Illinois football team has turned into a moot point.
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play non-conference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference, and added ominously that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
The Illinois football team, which has continued with voluntary workouts, was scheduled to open the season against FCS Illinois State University on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium, host UConn on Sept. 12 and Bowling Green on Sept. 19. Illinois would have been heavy favorites in those three games and likely would have gone 3-0, halfway to bowl eligibility for a second straight season.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
Amendment effort loses on appeal
An Illinois group trying to get a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot is not entitled to looser regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
The Committee for the Illinois Democracy Amendment is advocating for a state constitutional change mandating the General Assembly to take roll call votes on legislation proposing “stronger ethical standards for Illinois public officials.”
It would also allow residents to introduce related bills by submitting a petition including at least 100,000 signatures.
In a lawsuit filed against the secretary of state’s office and State Board of Elections, the organization’s attorneys argued Gov. J.B .Pritkzer’s social distancing and stay-at-home orders unconstitutionally prevented canvassers from securing the required 363,813 hand-written signatures — or, 8 percent of votes cast for governor in the last election — by May 3.
The three U.S. Court of Appeals judges wrote that the committee brought the problem on itself. The group was founded April 1, according to documents filed with the State Board of Elections, almost 17 months after Illinois rules permitted signature collection to begin and one month after Pritzker issued executive orders to manage COVID-19’s spread.
