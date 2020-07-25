WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Rainbow house; county sheriff tests positive; 3.4% rate; federal agents; Chicago mass shooting ;counties sue (copy)

SUNDAY, JULY 19
Moline family won't have to repaint
Officials in a western Illinois city have told a homeowner that the vibrant colors on her family's rainbow-striped house can stay despite an earlier order that she repaint the residence.
Moline city officials said Thursday in a hand-delivered letter to Taylor Berg that she does not have to paint over the broad purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red horizontal stripes that run top to bottom down her two-story wood-frame house, the Quad-City Times reported.
The same colors are vertical on the home's picket fence.
The city told Berg earlier this month that she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to other houses on the block or face a fine of up to $750 a day.
MONDAY, JULY 20
Monroe County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
A county sheriff in southwestern Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said Sheriff Neal Rohlfing has been in quarantine since he had symptoms earlier this month. He received a positive test on Wednesday, according to a department statement.
Officials said department operations have not been affected because of his limited contact with employees. County public officials said there has been a recent uptick in cases likely due to social gatherings around the Fourth of July.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
Illinois COVID positivity rate at 3.4 percent
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave support to a pair of Illinois mayors who recently enacted policies aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in bar and tavern settings.
Pritzker specifically referred to actions by Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who signed an order creating fines for bars and restaurants that fail to comply with social distancing and capacity rules, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who announced Monday morning that the city would stop bars that don’t serve food from serving alcohol indoors starting Friday.
“I want to commend local leaders taking action to keep their communities safe, and the state stands behind these municipalities in their efforts,” Pritzker said at an event Monday in Urbana. “Our city and county leaders, with case numbers and hospitalizations rising and localized information about outbreaks readily available, can and should do what they know is right to protect their residents.”
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Pritzker vows to keep federal agents out
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would do everything within his power to stop federal agents from coming to Chicago.
"If they're thinking about sending agents in, federal service agents, into the city, they need to answer to the governor of the state, the mayor of the city of Chicago, to the attorney general for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "We're going to do everything we can to prevent them from coming. And if they do come, we're going to do everything we can from a legal perspective to get them out."
The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that the Department of Homeland Security was developing a plan to act on President Donald Trump's promises and send federal agents to Chicago and other cities governed by Democrats to control violence.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot opposed the move, expressing concerns about resident safety, and at a news conference in Collinsville the governor reflected her comments.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
15 people shot outside Chicago funeral home
Chicago police blamed the retaliatory nature of Chicago’s violence for a mass shooting at a funeral the evening before on the South Side that left at least 15 people wounded.
The mass shooting, Chicago’s worst in recent memory, has once again put the city in an uncomfortable national spotlight as violence has spiked to levels unseen in years. It comes as the city gears up to receive a beefed up presence of federal agents from the Trump administration in response to the violence and as the Police Department plans to start a citywide unit to respond to flare-ups of shootings.
At the news conference, the Police Department’s chief of detectives, Brendan Deenihan, said Weathersby’s killing had gang overtones and he pleaded for the public’s help to solve the shootings, because people on both sides of gang conflicts often choose to take matters into their own hands.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions
Residents in six central and southern Illinois counties, including the state capital's home, filed lawsuits Thursday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's restrictions on social interaction prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The actions taken in Bond, Clay, Clinton, Edgar, Richland and Sangamon counties seek court orders declaring there is no public health emergency as defined by Pritzker's Public Health Department. Springfield, the state capital, is in Sangamon County.
Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against the disaster declaration Pritzker's using to justify restrictions on public interaction to limit transmission of the virus. The state has reported 7,367 deaths among 167,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus — mostly in Chicago and Cook County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.