WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Rainbow house; county sheriff tests positive; 3.4% rate; federal agents; Chicago mass shooting ;counties sue (copy)

TUESDAY, JULY 21

Illinois COVID positivity rate at 3.4 percent

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave support to a pair of Illinois mayors who recently enacted policies aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in bar and tavern settings.

Pritzker specifically referred to actions by Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who signed an order creating fines for bars and restaurants that fail to comply with social distancing and capacity rules, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who announced Monday morning that the city would stop bars that don’t serve food from serving alcohol indoors starting Friday.

“I want to commend local leaders taking action to keep their communities safe, and the state stands behind these municipalities in their efforts,” Pritzker said at an event Monday in Urbana. “Our city and county leaders, with case numbers and hospitalizations rising and localized information about outbreaks readily available, can and should do what they know is right to protect their residents.”

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Pritzker vows to keep federal agents out

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would do everything within his power to stop federal agents from coming to Chicago.