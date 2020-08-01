WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: 'Unmasked' rally; cases exceed 170,000; CCIW cancels fall sports; seed packages; Lou Henson dies; more calls for resignation

At Illinois, he was known for sporting a bright orange suit jacket and bringing the Illini to national prominence during a 21-year tenure.

The Hall of Fame coach retired as the all-time leader in victories at both the University of Illinois with 423 wins and New Mexico State with 289 wins. A private graveside service was held with family members in Champaign.

Henson guided Illinois to the NCAA Tournament 12 times and amassed a 423-224 record from 1975-96. The peak came in 1989, when the Flyin’ Illini advanced to the Final Four in a 31-win season.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

More Dems call for resignation

Cracks are beginning to show in the House Democratic caucus that Michael Madigan has overseen as speaker for all but two years since 1983.

Three more members of that caucus called for Madigan to resign this week, at least as House speaker and chair of the state’s Democratic Party. They join another Democratic representative and three senators and a number of high-profile Republicans in calling for Madigan’s resignation from at least one of his leadership positions.

Madigan issued a statement saying he did not intent to resign.

The latest calls for the speaker’s resignation come nearly two weeks after he was implicated in a bribery scheme relating to utility giant Commonwealth Edison. In a court document, ComEd admitted to handing out benefits such as lobbying jobs and subcontracts to close associates of Madigan.

