WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: 'Unmasked' rally; cases exceed 170,000; CCIW cancels fall sports; seed packages; Lou Henson dies; more calls for resignation

SUNDAY, JULY 26
'Unmasked' rally defies school rule
Just weeks away from the ringing of the schoolhouse bell, scores of people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday against the state's requirement that schoolchildren must wear face coverings this fall to discourage transmission of the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.
In a state where the numbers of cases of COVID-19 are rising, if not as quickly as they are surging in several other states, the protesters took aim at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's broadside this week that people who forego face coverings are “the enemy.”
The “Million Unmasked March,” which took its name from the social-justice march a quarter-century ago, drew about 250 people, including a stalwart group of counter-demonstrators who periodically let loose their own shouted protests from across the street.
MONDAY, JULY 27
State cases exceed 170,000
More than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and one person has died of the virus.
The 1,541 confirmed cases bring the total statewide to 171,424 cases since the start of the pandemic. State officials estimate that 95% of people have recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 7,398 deaths total.
The seven-day average of positive results for COVID-19 among all tests performed in the state is at 3.7%, compared to Saturday's figure of 3.6%.
Speaking Monday in Adams County, which is in the state’s warning territory for COVID-19 trends, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continued to urge Illinoisans to wear masks and avoid crowds. Those measures will likely be necessary through at least the end of 2020, he said.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
CCIW cancels fall sports
Fall sports at Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan and across the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin will have to wait.
The CCIW announced that fall sports, including football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, women's golf, women's tennis, triathlon and women's volleyball have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The decision was unanimous by the CCIW Council of Presidents.
Millikin will suspend competition in all fall conference sports and men’s golf and men’s tennis. While men’s golf and men’s tennis hold competitions in the fall, their conference competition and championships are traditionally in the spring. What the season will look like for the Big Blue’s women’s triathlon team is still being evaluated. Women’s triathlon is an NCAA Emerging Sport and is not sponsored by the CCIW.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
Mysterious seeds from China
People across the nation are getting some strange mail.
They are opening their mailboxes to find small packets labeled as jewelry, but instead contain seeds. And the packets don’t come from Amazon, or Ebay or Wayfair, but from China. At least that is the assumption since there are Chinese characters printed on the packets.
If you receive one, do not consider opening it. Do not consider eating the seeds, or planting them, or feeding them to your neighborhood birds. There is no telling what demons might arise from the ground should you decide to plant them to find out what might grow.
The reports of these unidentified seed packets began last week, and those reports were scattered across the nation with no commonality among the people who received them.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Illini coach Lou Henson dies
Lou Henson, the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history, died Saturday, according to a a release from the University of Illinois and first reported by the Champaign News-Gazette.
Henson coached 41 years at three programs, retiring from New Mexico State in 2005.
At Illinois, he was known for sporting a bright orange suit jacket and bringing the Illini to national prominence during a 21-year tenure.
The Hall of Fame coach retired as the all-time leader in victories at both the University of Illinois with 423 wins and New Mexico State with 289 wins. A private graveside service was held with family members in Champaign.
Henson guided Illinois to the NCAA Tournament 12 times and amassed a 423-224 record from 1975-96. The peak came in 1989, when the Flyin’ Illini advanced to the Final Four in a 31-win season.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
More Dems call for resignation
Cracks are beginning to show in the House Democratic caucus that Michael Madigan has overseen as speaker for all but two years since 1983.
Three more members of that caucus called for Madigan to resign this week, at least as House speaker and chair of the state’s Democratic Party. They join another Democratic representative and three senators and a number of high-profile Republicans in calling for Madigan’s resignation from at least one of his leadership positions.
Madigan issued a statement saying he did not intent to resign.
The latest calls for the speaker’s resignation come nearly two weeks after he was implicated in a bribery scheme relating to utility giant Commonwealth Edison. In a court document, ComEd admitted to handing out benefits such as lobbying jobs and subcontracts to close associates of Madigan.
