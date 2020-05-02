WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Virus and blacks; lawsuit; stay-at-home order stands; testing, staffing ramped up; increased testing vital

Another 144 have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,125 in the state. There are 48,102 positive cases, up 2,219 from Monday, as the state reported another 14,561 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

“This ruling only applies to one person, because it was only ever about one person,” Pritzker said. “…While the court's order is limited, the risk it poses is significant by agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling the court set a dangerous precedent.”

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Illinois ramps up long-term care testing, staffing

The state of Illinois is sending out teams of nurses and ramping up testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities as it continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago that the Illinois Department of Public Health is deploying 10 teams of 50 nurses each to long-term care facilities around the state, and it will deploy another team of 200 nurses in the coming days.