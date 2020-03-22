WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Virus reaches Central Illinois; bars, restaurants shut down; Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked; Biden wins Illinois primary; state cases top 200, then double

SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Virus reaches Central Illinois
The coronavirus outbreak crossed into Central Illinois on Saturday, with multiple cases reported in the region, capping a week of school closures and other measures to stem the infection’s spread.
The state Department of Public Health said a Cumberland County man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a Woodford County resident also in his 70s. Two cases in St. Clair County, near St. Louis, also were reported.
Those cases brought the coronavirus total to 64 statewide. Later on Saturday, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health also said a patient tested positive at Memorial Hospital and was in intensive care, and a second patient tested positive at an outpatient facility.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Bars, restaurants shut down
Central Illinois bar and restaurant owners said their businesses will be severely damaged and their employees hurt by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement of a shutdown at the end of business on Monday.
“It’s devastating,” said Katie Schott, owner of Merna’s Tap, about six miles east of Bloomington. “It’s nuts. It’s just crazy."
"I think if we’re at that point, and they really feel that we’re at that point, then I’m behind it 100% just for the safety of everyone,” said Chinetha Gibbs of Bloomington.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked
Rosati’s of Taylorville, the defiant pizza restaurant that posted a huge window sign criticizing Gov. Pritzker after he announced a statewide restaurant shutdown, has lost its franchise with the Rosati’s chain.
A letter from Rosati’s head office displayed on a Facebook page, which the Warrenville-based company confirmed on Monday was genuine, slammed Taylorville franchisee Peggy Brandon for her “juvenile approach.”
It added: “Because this franchisee does not hold our same values, we have terminated their franchise.”
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Biden wins Illinois primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Illinois Democratic primary for president on Tuesday, widening his lead over rival Bernie Sanders in an election complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden, who leads Sanders in delegates needed to win the nomination, also won in Florida, which along with Arizona held its primary Tuesday. Ohio delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Also on the Illinois ballot were primaries for congressional office, including a rematch where progressive Marie Newman defeated Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski for a Chicago-area seat previously held by Lipinski's father. Lipinski, one of the most conservative members of Congress, was the first incumbent House member to lose a primary this election cycle.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Illinois virus cases top 200
An additional 128 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 more individuals living or working at a nursing home in a southwestern suburb of Chicago, state officials announced Wednesday.
The additional results bring the state's total to 288 cases in 17 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The patients have ranged in age from 9 to 91, and one person has died — a Chicago woman in her 60s.
Even with those efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “these numbers will get much worse in Illinois before they get better,” Pritzker said Wednesday at a daily update on the state's response.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
State cases double to 422
The state's total of confirmed cases rose to 422, state officials said, and three more people had died. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the growth in positive tests is tied to increased testing by state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.
Most people with symptoms are not currently being tested. The county's Crisis Communication Team reiterated in a statement Thursday that tests are given according to criteria from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday and officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.