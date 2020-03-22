WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Virus reaches Central Illinois; bars, restaurants shut down; Taylorville restaurant's franchise yanked; Biden wins Illinois primary; state cases top 200, then double

Biden, who leads Sanders in delegates needed to win the nomination, also won in Florida, which along with Arizona held its primary Tuesday. Ohio delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on the Illinois ballot were primaries for congressional office, including a rematch where progressive Marie Newman defeated Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski for a Chicago-area seat previously held by Lipinski's father. Lipinski, one of the most conservative members of Congress, was the first incumbent House member to lose a primary this election cycle.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Illinois virus cases top 200

An additional 128 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 more individuals living or working at a nursing home in a southwestern suburb of Chicago, state officials announced Wednesday.

The additional results bring the state's total to 288 cases in 17 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The patients have ranged in age from 9 to 91, and one person has died — a Chicago woman in her 60s.