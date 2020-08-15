WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Weed sales soaring in Illinois; community colleges see enrollment jump; launch of housing assistance programs; Big Ten cancels fall sports; state releases $46 million for small businesses;state COVID total tops 200,000

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
Weed sales soar in Illinois
The pandemic has sent people searching for ways to cope with the anxiety of a global health crisis and economic downturn. Marijuana — which only became widely legal in Illinois Jan. 1 — has emerged as the coping mechanism of choice for many. Stores selling it were deemed essential businesses by the state, new dispensaries have opened and product introductions continue. People are taking the money they would have spent on restaurant meals and nights out and using it to buy weed.
Roll all that together and it totals recreational weed sales of more than $300 million so far in 2020, including $61 million in July, the most of any month since sales started. Experts say those numbers exceeded expectations. The state also collected $66.8 million in tax revenues from the first seven months of sales — a bright spot as the pandemic continues to scar the state’s finances.
Though there are more products on dispensary shelves now than in January, supplies are not unlimited. Additionally, the pandemic delayed both the opening of new marijuana stores and awarding the next rounds of state-issued licenses to open a weed business. There are 56 dispensaries selling recreational weed, up from 37 on Jan. 1, but more were expected to be open by now.
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
Community college enrollment up
Some community colleges in Illinois have seen an increase in student enrollment over the summer, but officials are waiting to see if that will continue in the fall.
College of Lake County, Harper College and the College of DuPage have all reported higher enrollment numbers, the Chicago Tribune reported.
New student applications have increased by 4% from last year at DuPage, President Brian Caputo said. He said lower tuition prices could be at play.
Local students pay an average of $3,440 for tuition at two-year community colleges but would pay an in-state rate of $9,410 at four-year universities, according to College Board figures.
Some families have decided to send their children to two-year colleges since most universities expect students to pay the same price for virtual instruction that they would for in-person classes.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
Pritzker launches housing aid
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a pair of housing assistance programs aimed at helping lower-income households meet their rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic.
The two programs are being administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide $150 million in federal CARES Act funding to help low-income households catch up on their rent payments.
Tenants who are approved for that program will receive one-time grants of $5,000, paid directly to their landlords, to cover rental payments they missed starting in March and to prepay rent bills through December, or until the $5,000 is exhausted, whichever comes first. Those grants will not have to be repaid.
Applications are being accepted from through Aug. 21, although the application window may close early due to anticipated high volume.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
Big Ten cancels fall sports
The Big Ten announced the postponement of fall sports due to the "ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a weekend of rampant speculation regarding the fate of college football, including the postponements of several other FBS Conferences, the Big Ten made it official. The Pac-12 also announced it's postponing all of its athletics through the end of the calendar year.
Fall sports postponed in the Big Ten are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The Big Ten said it would continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated, the statement said.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
$46M goes to small businesses
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the release of $46 million in grant funding for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, warned of potential further shutdowns if case counts continue to rise and called widespread use of face coverings the key to preventing such action.
The funding comes from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program which is funded through the federal CARES Act.
The initial allotment of $46 million split between 2,655 small businesses is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers.
The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each per business.
In McLean County, gyms and restaurants were among the 25 beneficiaries, as well as the Castle Theatre.
More than $24 million of the first allotment will go to disproportionately impacted areas as designated by the General Assembly.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
State COVID total tops 200K
Illinois has now recorded more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first arrived in the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that there had been 1,834 new confirmed cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day total since Saturday. That brought the statewide total number of cases to 200,427, or nearly 1.6% of the state’s population.
The department also reported 24 additional virus-related deaths since Wednesday, bringing that statewide total to 7,696.
The rising number of cases comes at a time when K-12 schools, colleges and universities are struggling to decide whether to resume in-person classes, continue remote learning or some combination of both.
The 1,834 new cases confirmed Thursday were from 46,006 tests performed, which is a one-day positivity rate of just under 4%.
