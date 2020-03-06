What you should know about advanced vehicle safety devices

BLOOMINGTON — It might be awhile before there’s a fully driverless car in your garage, but there are important things to know about automation and driver “assistance” in today's vehicles.

Manufacturers use different terms for similar devices, and similar features might have different capabilities, all of which can confuser consumers, noted Laurel Straub, assistant vice president of enterprise research at State Farm.

For example, one vehicle might have a backup camera that shows where you are. Another might show where your vehicle is heading as you back up. Another might warn you if another car is approaching.

“Ask a lot of questions at your dealership. Spend time with the manual. Go online. Familiarize yourself with safety features, what it can and can’t do,” said Straub.

Drivers also should consider regional differences and how weather can affect the effectiveness of certain safety features.