What you should know about advanced vehicle safety devices

BLOOMINGTON — It might be awhile before there’s a fully driverless car in your garage, but there are important things to know about automation and driver “assistance” in today's vehicles.
Manufacturers use different terms for similar devices, and similar features might have different capabilities, all of which can confuser consumers, noted Laurel Straub, assistant vice president of enterprise research at State Farm.
For example, one vehicle might have a backup camera that shows where you are. Another might show where your vehicle is heading as you back up. Another might warn you if another car is approaching.
“Ask a lot of questions at your dealership. Spend time with the manual. Go online. Familiarize yourself with safety features, what it can and can’t do,” said Straub.
Drivers also should consider regional differences and how weather can affect the effectiveness of certain safety features.
For example, snow can obscure lane lines that sensors use for lane-assist technology, said Straub. Snow, mud or dirt can block the view of backup cameras or other sensors.
“Don’t over-rely on this technology,” Straub warned. “You’re the person who is responsible for your car; you’re the driver.”
If you buy a car that has advanced driver systems, ask your insurance agent if there’s a discount, said James Lynch, chief actuary of the Insurance Information Institute. “It doesn’t hurt to ask.”
But Straub said many systems have an option to be turned off, so it’s difficult to give a discount for a feature without knowing if the customer has it turned on.
“The new safety devices that are being put into vehicles today are definitely beneficial,” Straub said. However, “consumers don’t always know how to use them effectively.”
You have free articles remaining.
Lynch said the increasing number of advanced driving safety features is having a positive fact and decreasing the accident rate.
So why aren’t premiums going down?
“While claim frequency might fall, … the size of the claims grows,” said Lynch.
In short, fixing vehicles with high-tech devices costs more.
Having a fender-bender or knocking off your side-view mirror used to be a minor mishap. Now the bumper might have expensive sensors and the mirror includes turn signals and other lights.
The way people interact with the automated devices is another factor.
Straub said a survey found that people whose cars have some safety features, such as lane departure assist, “are more inclined to take their eyes off the road for a longer period of time than people without them.”
Lynch related his personal experience with a safety device, a backup camera.
He was backing out of a parking spot, watching the screen on his dashboard, when he saw a vehicle also was backing up, so he stopped and continued watching the screen.
When he realized the other vehicle was about to hit him, Lynch said, he reacted the same as if he was watching a game on TV.
“I yelled at the screen. I didn’t beep the horn,” said Lynch. “They change the way you interact with the automobile.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota