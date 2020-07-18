What's it like to get tested for COVID-19 in Bloomington? A Pantagraph reporter's firsthand account

BLOOMINGTON — No, despite what you may have heard, it didn't feel like I was inserting a nasal swab up to my brain.
But I did feel pressure. And, immediately afterward, I sneezed. That meant I did the test correctly, assured a test site worker.
I decided to have a COVID-19 nasal self-swab test on Wednesday at the testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, for two reasons.
First, I wanted to get a first-person understanding of an experience I had been writing about for several months. Second, while I had no COVID symptoms, I wanted to find out my status. Testing at the site has been open for some time to people who are asymptomatic.
While wait times had increased at the testing site since the numbers of people coming in to be tested have increased since Independence Day, I thought my wait time on Wednesday morning was reasonable. My total time at the site — from when I arrived until I left after the test — was 43 minutes.
When I arrived at the fairgrounds shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, about 50 vehicles were in line in front of me. As vehicles moved forward, test site workers approached each driver and asked a series of questions.
Lora Glenn asked my name, date of birth, address, phone number, whether I had COVID symptoms, whether I was exposed to anyone with COVID, whether I was contacted by the McLean County Health Department, the number of people with whom I live, whether I had traveled recently, my work environment and my education level.
After I drove into the McLean County Fairgrounds Mini Expo Building, another test site worker, wearing personal protective equipment, handed me a nasal swab and instructed me to insert it up one nostril until I felt pressure, twirl it, then insert it up the other nostril until I felt pressure, twirl it, then remove the swab and hand it back to her.
The soft bristles of the swab collect a sample of secretions for analysis. The swab has to go far back because cells and fluids must be collected from the entire passageway that connects the nose to the back of the throat.
Then I sneezed.
The test site worker handed me a sheet of paper from the Illinois Department of Public Health explaining that I would receive a call in four to seven days with my test results. People who can't answer the phone when the call is made may call the number on the sheet of paper to get their results.
I had not received my test results as of Friday but was not concerned.
Reditus steps in
Reditus is a dermatopathology (a focus on diagnosing disorders of the skin) laboratory company that responded to the need for increased COVID testing several months ago, said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi.
While Reditus handles testing of specimens collected at several testing sites throughout the state (Peoria, Rolling Meadows, Wheaton, Rockford, Aurora, Chatham, Markham and Bloomington), the Bloomington site is also staffed by Reditus.
The Illinois National Guard opened the site March 28 and Reditus took over May 23, after the guardsmen were relocated to a site in Peoria.
"Our average was 110 tests a day before the Fourth of July," Rossi said. The test site was closed for the holiday on July 4 and 5.
Since the site reopened July 6, the number of people tested each day has jumped up to ranging from 266 to 467, the record high hit on Thursday. The increase has been mirrored by a rise in COVID positives in McLean County but the county's percentage of people who are testing positive of those being tested remains about 2%.
"Everybody is traveling now," Rossi said of the reason for the testing increase. "They're seeing spikes all over the place."
But Rossi said some people are getting a false sense of security after testing negative.
"Some younger people are partying during the weekend, they get tested on Monday, the test results come back negative and they think 'I didn't contract the virus,'" Rossi said.
"It's OK to be tested on Monday," Rossi said. "But if you think you've been around someone who's (COVID) positive, you need to get tested again seven days later because the incubation period for the virus is three to six days after exposure."
The increasing number of people coming in to be tested since Independence Day increased wait times, so Reditus doubled the number of test site workers last week to try to process people through more quickly, Rossi said.
"We have eight or nine people (working) there at a time ... I'd say the average wait time now is 30 to 45 minutes," Rossi said Wednesday.
While it had been taking an average of a week for test results to come back earlier on, the average time for results to come back now is two to three days, Rossi said. People who don't hear back after four days should call the phone number on the sheet of paper they received at the testing site.
Rossi said when test results come back negative, an automated message should be left on voicemail of the person who had the test. If test results come back positive and the person doesn't pick up the call, a message will not be left but a Reditus employee will call back. People who miss the call should call back at the phone number they are given at the test site.
People who test positive need to quarantine for 14 days and then have two negative test results before they can emerge from isolation, Rossi said. People who test negative should continue to remain vigilant — washing their hands, wearing their mask and remaining at least six feet away from people outside their household — because it's still possible to get the virus as the community spread continues throughout Central Illinois.
"Everyone should continue to follow the guidelines until we have a vaccine available," Rossi said. "In Central Illinois, it's definitely an issue. There are some really sick people out there.
"Until we get our arms wrapped around this, people should be cautious about what they're doing, where they're going and who they're around," Rossi said.
PHOTOS: Pantagraph reporter Paul Swiech tests for COVID-19
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.