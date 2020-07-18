What's it like to get tested for COVID-19 in Bloomington? A Pantagraph reporter's firsthand account

"Everybody is traveling now," Rossi said of the reason for the testing increase. "They're seeing spikes all over the place."

But Rossi said some people are getting a false sense of security after testing negative.

"Some younger people are partying during the weekend, they get tested on Monday, the test results come back negative and they think 'I didn't contract the virus,'" Rossi said.

"It's OK to be tested on Monday," Rossi said. "But if you think you've been around someone who's (COVID) positive, you need to get tested again seven days later because the incubation period for the virus is three to six days after exposure."

The increasing number of people coming in to be tested since Independence Day increased wait times, so Reditus doubled the number of test site workers last week to try to process people through more quickly, Rossi said.

"We have eight or nine people (working) there at a time ... I'd say the average wait time now is 30 to 45 minutes," Rossi said Wednesday.