Where can veterans get vaccinations?

VA COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE
The Illiana VA Health Care System is now scheduling COVID-19 Moderna vaccination appointments for veterans who are 65 and older and who are enrolled in VA Health Care. Enrolled veterans may call VAIHCS directly at 217-544-4444 to schedule their appointments for the Danville main facility or the following VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics at Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria or Springfield.
Veterans who are younger than 65 years old and are interested in obtaining the vaccination can sign up for updates via the “Keep Me Informed Tool” at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. Veterans who are not enrolled in VA Health Care or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s eligibility web page to learn more.
DID YOU KNOW?
Veterans in Illinois are running behind the rest of the United States of America in the percentage of veterans who are enrolled in VA Health Care. Nationally, as of 2019, about 31% of veterans are enrolled in VA Health Care compared to about 27% in 2015. About 28% of veterans in Illinois were enrolled in VA Health Care in 2019 compared with 26% in 2015.
Veterans who have been denied VA Health Care because their household income is above the VA eligibility “Means Test” need to be vigilant about eligibility changes. For instance, if a veteran served in Vietnam during the war, the veteran can apply for VA Health Care and should be determined to be eligible, regardless of income.
Most veterans who had a combat arms MOS (Military Occupational Specialty, Infantry, Artillery or Armor) usually lost some hearing ability during their service in those MOSs. That hearing loss should be able to be determined by ordering the veteran’s military medical records (use the Standard Form 180 and send request for medical records to the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis). Those medical records include a hearing test when the veteran entered military service and another as the veteran separated from service. If the hearing loss is clear by the test number difference comparison, the VA may override the Means Test and grant VA Health Care to the veteran. Contact your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Office at 309-888-5140 for any questions about VA Health Care eligibility questions.
CITY OF BLOOMINGTON WANTS YOU!
The City of Bloomington has a vacancy for a Water Maintenance Worker. The position pays $28.75. The closing date for applications is Feb. 26. The City also has a vacancy for a Superintendent of Solid Waste. The position pays $72,380-$90,470 annually. The application closing date is March 11. Visit governmentjobs.com/careers/cityblm for more detailed information and to apply.
DID YOU KNOW?
There are always a lot of discussion and disagreement among veterans on which branch of the military is the best, the most important and the first to be created. Arguments over who is best and/or most important will go on forever. But there can only be one first! According to MilitarySpot.com, the National Guard was created on Nov. 13, 1636. It is a joint activity of the Department of Defense and is composed of reserve components of the Army and the Air Force and Army National Guard and Air Force National Guard components!
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.