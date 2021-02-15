Where can veterans get vaccinations?

Most veterans who had a combat arms MOS (Military Occupational Specialty, Infantry, Artillery or Armor) usually lost some hearing ability during their service in those MOSs. That hearing loss should be able to be determined by ordering the veteran’s military medical records (use the Standard Form 180 and send request for medical records to the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis). Those medical records include a hearing test when the veteran entered military service and another as the veteran separated from service. If the hearing loss is clear by the test number difference comparison, the VA may override the Means Test and grant VA Health Care to the veteran. Contact your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Office at 309-888-5140 for any questions about VA Health Care eligibility questions.

CITY OF BLOOMINGTON WANTS YOU!

The City of Bloomington has a vacancy for a Water Maintenance Worker. The position pays $28.75. The closing date for applications is Feb. 26. The City also has a vacancy for a Superintendent of Solid Waste. The position pays $72,380-$90,470 annually. The application closing date is March 11. Visit governmentjobs.com/careers/cityblm for more detailed information and to apply.

DID YOU KNOW?