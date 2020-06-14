Who had the power to be heard? Giving voice to change in McLean County

When 13 Kent State University students were shot by police and four died during a 1970 KSU protest rally against President Nixon’s attack on Cambodia, students on both ISU and IWU campuses responded with a peaceful protest march to the McLean County Courthouse (now the museum).

Student objectors to the Vietnam War were not alone in their views. By 1971, both local and national public opinion revealed a growing desire to get all U.S. troops out of Vietnam and to end the war. In a letter to the editor in The Pantagraph, Bloomington resident Mark S. Maginn stated, “The war in Southeast Asia drags inexorably on! Men, women and even children die daily through ‘justifiable acts of war.’ … How many more Americans will have to be sacrificed as we ‘wind down the war?” Army veteran Chris Koos also shared his thoughts: “When I came back ... I would say the majority of the people that I had contact with were really against the war ... my parents, my parent’s friends ... they weren’t as vocal about it, of course, as people on college campuses ... but you could tell they were definitely not supporting the war.” But the war continued for two more years as President Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger worked on a peace agreement.