Who's building what and for how much?
Building permits

NORMAL

Form & Function Design & Construction issued permit on Oct. 19 for a  $50,000 kitchen remodel at 108 Marie Way.

Frankie Construction issued  permit on Oct. 16 for the $78,000 construction of a new single family house at 1728 Flagstone Dr. 

Frankie Construction issued permit Oct. 20 for the $200,000 construction of a single family house at 1110 Hersey Rd.

Frankie Construction issued permit Oct. 20 for the $200,000 construction of a single family house at 1116 Hersey Rd.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

