Who's building what and for how much?

NORMAL
Form & Function Design & Construction issued permit on Oct. 19 for a $50,000 kitchen remodel at 108 Marie Way.
Frankie Construction issued permit on Oct. 16 for the $78,000 construction of a new single family house at 1728 Flagstone Dr.
Frankie Construction issued permit Oct. 20 for the $200,000 construction of a single family house at 1110 Hersey Rd.
Frankie Construction issued permit Oct. 20 for the $200,000 construction of a single family house at 1116 Hersey Rd.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.