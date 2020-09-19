 Skip to main content
Who's building what and for how much?
Who's building what and for how much?

Rivian Automotive

Workers begin site preparation on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, for facilities to build batteries at the Rivian production plant in Normal. The American automaker has invested several million dollars, reflected in building permits, toward two buildings on the south side of the plant that soon will be turning out electric vehicles. Lincoln Motor Company announced that it's working with Rivian to develop a new electric vehicle.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Renewal, Peoria, issued permit Sept. 11 for $66,400 project at 2215 Woodfield Road to replace 26 windows. 

Fulton Remodeling, Normal, issued permit Sept 9 for $65,000 project to replace a deck at 11 Chloe Court, with a four seasons room. 

NORMAL

Barton Malow Company, issued permit Sept. 9 for $9.7 million addition at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Heartland Community Church issued permit Sept. 10 for $50,940 project at 1811 N. Linden St.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $3,457,810 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $3,629,930 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $957,000 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $3,943,284 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

MCLEAN COUNTY

4-D Construction, Forrest, issued permit Sept. 8 for $100,570 to update the flooring, cabinets and build interior walls at 510 Guido Circle.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

