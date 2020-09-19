Who's building what and for how much?

BLOOMINGTON
Renewal, Peoria, issued permit Sept. 11 for $66,400 project at 2215 Woodfield Road to replace 26 windows.
Fulton Remodeling, Normal, issued permit Sept 9 for $65,000 project to replace a deck at 11 Chloe Court, with a four seasons room.
NORMAL
Barton Malow Company, issued permit Sept. 9 for $9.7 million addition at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Heartland Community Church issued permit Sept. 10 for $50,940 project at 1811 N. Linden St.
Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $3,457,810 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $3,629,930 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $957,000 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Sept. 2 for $3,943,284 project at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
MCLEAN COUNTY
4-D Construction, Forrest, issued permit Sept. 8 for $100,570 to update the flooring, cabinets and build interior walls at 510 Guido Circle.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
