Why the Central Illinois Foodbank is getting a $168,000 'Wheel of Fortune' prize

"Whether you’re a celebrity or whether you’re one of our neighbors, it really goes to show that if everyone pays attention to hunger — because it’s a 365-day-a-year problem — we can really make a lot of progress in helping out our neighbors,” he said. “We were just really grateful that even a celebrity would have the giving nature that we hope to see in our neighbors that we walk by every day. Whether that’s giving us money or time, we’re just grateful that she chose to do one of those.”