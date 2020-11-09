Will there be a Festival of Trees this year? How organizers have adapted. 🎄

The Pantagraph will detail holiday changes by human service organizations in a subsequent article.

As to Festival of Trees, whether or not people go the mall, they can look at photos of decorated items and bid online "from the comfort of their home or wherever they are," Beam said.

"We wanted to preserve our tradition but be safe for the community," Beam said. "People are longing for those traditions and need a lift in 2020."

"But we also care about peoples' health" which is why the hybrid approach was taken, she said.

Carolyn Yockey of Normal, who has been a volunteer at the festival since it began in 1994, said she's OK with the hybrid approach.

"I definitely think the typical festival would have been so wrong," she said. For one thing, it would not have been possible because some of the space used in recent years, The Interstate Center's Mini Expo and West Expo buildings at the McLean County Fairgrounds, are being used for COVID-19 testing by Reditus Laboratories.

But it's important to have even a limited version of festival, she said.