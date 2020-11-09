Will there be a Festival of Trees this year? How organizers have adapted. 🎄

BLOOMINGTON — A fall tradition that helps Central Illinoisans to welcome the holiday season will happen this year, but in-person interaction will be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 27th annual Festival of Trees, the largest fundraiser of the year for The Baby Fold, will have a hybrid format this year, said Aimee Beam, vice president of development and public relations for The Baby Fold, the Normal-based human services agency.
Christmas trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, centerpieces and other holiday decorations will be on display 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 through 21 in the former MC Sports location in Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
But attendees will be directed by one-way arrows and will be encouraged to remain "one reindeer apart," or six feet away from people outside their household, Beam said.
In addition, all bidding for trees and other items will be online at www.festoftrees.org. "We've eliminated all the pens and paper" because of COVID concerns, Beam said.
The website is being populated with photos of the trees and other holiday decorations so people can get a preview of the items this week. The site will be fully populated by 6 p.m. Nov. 15, when bidding will begin, she said. Bidding ends 8 p.m. Nov. 21.
Some festival traditions — such as live music, a children's crafts and play area, an opening day breakfast and family night dinner — are being suspended this year to reduce the risk of COVID spread, Beam said.
"Anyone who feels comfortable going to the mall will feel comfortable at this event," Beam said. "We are going out of our way to make it safe."
Festival of Trees is not the only holiday tradition making changes this year because of COVID. For example, the annual Children's Christmas Party for low-income families next month will be limited to a gift and food distribution and Home Sweet Home Ministries will not be serving a sit-down meal to community members on Thanksgiving and Christmas but will offer sack lunches on both days.
The Pantagraph will detail holiday changes by human service organizations in a subsequent article.
As to Festival of Trees, whether or not people go the mall, they can look at photos of decorated items and bid online "from the comfort of their home or wherever they are," Beam said.
"We wanted to preserve our tradition but be safe for the community," Beam said. "People are longing for those traditions and need a lift in 2020."
"But we also care about peoples' health" which is why the hybrid approach was taken, she said.
Carolyn Yockey of Normal, who has been a volunteer at the festival since it began in 1994, said she's OK with the hybrid approach.
"I definitely think the typical festival would have been so wrong," she said. For one thing, it would not have been possible because some of the space used in recent years, The Interstate Center's Mini Expo and West Expo buildings at the McLean County Fairgrounds, are being used for COVID-19 testing by Reditus Laboratories.
But it's important to have even a limited version of festival, she said.
"It reminds the community that The Baby Fold is there, doing all it can for children," Yockey said.
Baby Fold programs include adoption support, foster care, early intervention and special education at Hammitt School. The agency supports more than 1,200 Central Illinois children and families.
Thirty-three seven-foot trees, 60 four-foot trees, 50 trees two feet tall or shorter and more than 100 wreaths, gingerbread houses, centerpieces and other holiday decorations will be available for bidding.
Admission to the space will be free, Beam said.
"This is a community blessing we're trying to give to everybody to lift everyone's spirits at Christmas," she said.
While last year's festival raised $255,074 after expenses and attracted about 12,000 guests and volunteers, Beam hoped that even a more limited festival this year would net more than $200,000, thanks in part to support from sponsors.
